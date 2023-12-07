Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Aug 8, 1993 (30 years old) Place of Birth: Roslyn Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jen Selter's Net Worth

What is Jen Selter's net worth?

Jen Selter is an American fitness model who has a net worth of $6 million. Jen Selter became famous, primarily on Instagram where she has 14 million followers, thanks to her extremely well-shaped buttocks. Jen also has 1 million followers on Twitter, and 2 million followers on TikTok. Across all social platforms Jen has more than 33 million followers, and gains 250,000 per month.

Thanks to her booming social popularity, by 2014 she was already earning $50-60,000 per month from her social posts. At least $1 million per year with all sources of income. Today she likely earns significantly more than that thanks to partnerships with brands like AT&T, Samsung, Anheuser-Busch/InBev, Spotify and Beats By Dre. Jen has appeared in hundreds of magazines, notably, FHM, Elle, Vanity Fair, Maxim, and Muscle & Fitness.

Career Launch

Jen Selter was born in Long Island, New York on August 8, 1993. Before becoming a social media superstar, Jen was just an average teenager who grew up being bullied. Before turning 18, she was bullied so much that she felt compelled to undergo a rhinoplasty surgery.

One day, Jen posted a photo of herself on the StairMaster to Instagram. A few days later she noticed that her gym photo (which was pretty much a direct shot of her ample-rump) had received an unusually high number of likes and comments from complete strangers. Her follower count had also spiked from a few dozen friends and family, to hundreds of people she had never met. Mostly men.

So she started posting more gym booty photos to her feed. Within a few weeks her follower count had jumped to the thousands. Then the tens of thousands. Then over 100,000. Within a few months, 1 million complete strangers were following this otherwise random teenager from Long Island.

As we stated previously, when you combine all of Jen's social accounts, today she has over 33 million combined followers.

Gym Looks

In 2017 Jen launched a fashion line called Gym Looks. The brand is focused on producing fashionable yet affordable gym and athletic apparel. She ultimtately plans to expand Gym Looks to include beauty, skincare, haircare and accessories.

Personal Life

In April 2017 Jen was spotted vacation in Mexico with James Maslow, the lead singer for the band Big Time Rush.