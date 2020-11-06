Jem Wolfie net worth: Jem Wolfie is an Australian model and social media personality who has a net worth of $900 thousand. She is best known for her social media following.

Jem Wolfie has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She worked as a professional chef before becoming a model. Wolfie started posting photos of her healthy treats on social media and her business took off. She competed in the WABL basketball league before being injured. She is popular on the social media platform OnlyFans and said she can make up to $30 thousand a day on the app. She appeared in the 2016 music video B-Nasty featuring Tisun Awoken "Top Floor".