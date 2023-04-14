Jayden Jaymes Net Worth

What is Jayden Jaymes's Net Worth?

Jayden Jaymes is an American erotic actress, model and exotic dancer who has a net worth of $2 million. To date Jayden James has appeared in more than 300 adult films. The five-foot-eight actress began her adult career in late 2006. In 2010, she was in several non-erotic movies, including "The Frankenstein Brothers" and "Born to Be a Star". In 2011 Jaymes launched a line of adult toys. The bisexual actress writes about her life on her blog, sharing the realities of the adult film industry. She has spoken out against several perceived indiscretions she witnessed in the industry, attracting negative criticism from colleagues. Jaymes has been nominated for dozens of awards, winning Best New Starlet at the 2009 NightMoves Award, Best Group Sex Scene at the 2010 AVN Awards and Unsung Starlet of the Year and Best Body at the 2014 AVN Awards. In 2012, she spoke out against an L.A. County attempt to require the use of condoms in adult film scenes, claiming that the local government had no right to regulate what she does with her own body.

Early Life

Jayden Jaymes was born as Michele Mayo on February 13, 1986 in Upland, California. She has a younger sister and a brother. Growing up, Jaymes did tap and ballet dancing for eight years. While attending college, she entered the adult entertainment industry as an exotic dancer.

Adult Film Career

Jaymes made her debut in hardcore pornographic films in 2006. That year, she appeared in the adult videos "Fresh Out the Box 6," "Internal Eruptions," and "Holy F#@k! It's Huge!" Jaymes went on to appear in several porn videos in 2007, including "Big Bottoms Up 2," "Brotha Lovers," "Big Giant Titties 4," and "Big Tits Round Asses 2."

In 2008, she appeared in several series, such as "In the VIP" and "Fuck Team Five"; she also showed up in such videos as "Ass for Days 6," "Oil Rigs," "Bubble Butt Bonanza 15," and "Hot Rod Tramps." For her incredible year in 2008, Jaymes earned an AVN Award nomination for Best New Starlet.

She went on to appear in a plethora of videos in 2009, including "Intimate Touch"; "Big Tit Invasion"; "Buttwoman Returns"; "Entourage: A XXX Parody"; "Massive Asses 4"; "Internal Cumbustion 15"; "Fishnets 10"; "Curvy Girls 4"; "Butt Dialed"; "Girlvana 5"; and "My Sister's Hot Friend 18." Jaymes also appeared in "2040," for which she won the AVN Award for Best Group Sex Scene.

Jaymes had another massive year in 2010, appearing in such porn videos as "Texass Tales"; "Ass Ass and More Ass"; "Deep Throat This 44"; "Jayden Jaymes Unleashed"; "Asslicious 2"; "Big Wet Asses! 17"; "Big Boob Car Wash"; "Tits Ahoy 10"; "Dripping Inside"; and "Big Tit Hookups 2." Through these titles, she continued to earn renown for her ample bosom.

Among her notable 2011 credits were "Massive Facials 3" and "Party Girls," both of which earned her AVN Award nominations. The next year, she appeared in several series, including "My Girlfriend's Busty Friend," "Perfect Fucking Strangers," and "Hot and Mean." Jaymes's 2013 credits included "Booty Shorts 2," "Sexual Deviants," "Barb Wire XXX," "Housewives Orgy 2," "Top Bottoms," "Big Anal Asses," and "Big Tits at Work 19."

In early 2015, for her work in such 2014 videos as "Mother Suckers 2" and "True Lesbian Lovers," Jaymes won AVN's Niteflirt Fan Award for Best Boobs. She worked less frequently in the subsequent years, with the last major credit to her name being 2016's "She's a Pussy Addict 2."