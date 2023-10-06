Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jun 25, 1971 (52 years old) Place of Birth: Newport Beach Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Model, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Lewis' Net Worth

What is Jason Lewis's Net Worth?

Jason Lewis is an American actor and former model who has a net worth of $2 million. Jason Lewis is best known for playing Smith Jerrod on the HBO television series "Sex and the City" and in its subsequent film adaptations. Elsewhere on television, he has had notable roles on such series as "Charmed," "Brothers & Sisters," and "Midnight, Texas." Lewis's big-screen credits include "The Jacket," "My Bollywood Bride," "Textuality," "The Pardon," and "Half Magic."

Early Life and Education

Jason Lewis was born on June 25, 1971 in Newport Beach, California to nurse Nancy and judge Gregory. He has three siblings named Sean, Katie, and Nicole. Raised in Los Alamitos, Lewis attended Los Alamitos High School. For his higher education, he went to San Diego State University.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

After graduating from college, Lewis began modeling, first in Paris, France and then in Milan, Italy. He modeled for such high-profile fashion brands as Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, and Guess.

Television Career

Lewis had his first television role in 1995, playing Flynn Norstedt on the series "High Sierra Search and Rescue." Two years later, he played Rob Andrews, a love interest of Valerie Malone, on the teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Lewis had his breakout role from 2003 to 2004 as aspiring actor Smith Jerrod in the final season of the HBO series "Sex and the City." After that, he played Dex Lawson, a love interest of Phoebe Halliwell, on the supernatural drama series "Charmed." In 2006, Lewis appeared on the short-lived ABC police procedural series "The Evidence." The following year, he played closeted soap opera actor Chad Barry on the ABC series "Brothers & Sisters," a role he later reprised in a 2009 episode of the show. Lewis also played a soap opera actor in an episode of "House" in 2008. The same year, he appeared in an episode of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." Lewis next starred opposite Brittany Murphy in the Lifetime television film "Tribute," based on the novel by Nora Roberts.

In 2010, Lewis appeared in an episode of the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." A couple years later, he appeared in the first episode of the British sketch show "Watson & Oliver." Lewis subsequently made guest appearances on the VH1 sports drama series "Hit the Floor" and the Israeli romantic comedy series "The Baker and the Beauty." In 2015, he starred as Christopher Dollanganger in the Lifetime television films "If There Be Thorns" and "Seeds of Yesterday," the third and fourth installments, respectively, in the "Flowers in the Attic" television film series based on the novel series by V. C. Andrews. From 2017 to 2018, Lewis played the main role of fallen angel Joe Strong on the NBC supernatural drama series "Midnight, Texas," based on the book series by Charlaine Harris. He later returned to television in 2022 to compete in the 31st season of "Dancing with the Stars." Partnered with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, he was the first to be eliminated.

Film Career

On the big screen, Lewis made his debut in the 1998 romantic comedy film "Next Stop Wonderland," starring Hope Davis. He went on to appear in "The King's Guard," "The Elite," and "The Jacket." In 2007, Lewis starred opposite Indian actress Kashmera Shah in the romantic comedy "My Bollywood Bride," and also appeared in the psychological thriller "Mr. Brooks" and the action film "The Death and Life of Bobby Z."

In 2008, Lewis reprised his television role as Smith Jerrod in the "Sex and the City" film, a role he would reprise again in the 2010 sequel "Sex and the City 2." Subsequently, in 2011, he starred opposite Carly Pope in the Canadian romantic comedy "Textuality," and in 2013 starred opposite Jaime King in the drama "The Pardon." Lewis's other notable film credits have included the drama "Running Wild" and Heather Graham's comedy "Half Magic."

Personal Life

In early 2020, Lewis announced his engagement to producer Liz Godwin, whom he had been dating since late 2015 after they met at a party in Miami, Florida.