Janice Pennington net worth: Janice Pennington is an American model who has a net worth of $10 million. She is most well known for being one of Barker's Beauties on The Price Is Right.

Janice Pennington was born in Seattle, Washington in July 1942. She was the longest running model on the television series The Price Is Right, from 1972 to 2000. Pennington was the Playboy Playmate of the Month in May 1971. She younger sister Ann Pennington is also a model. Janice Pennington co-founded the Hollywood Film Festival. She handed the microphone off to Bob Barker on more than 5,000 episodes of The Price Is Right. At one point she was injured when she was hit by a camera. Pennington appeared in the film I Love My Wife and in episodes of the TV series Ironside, Lucas Tanner, and Martial Law. She was also a panelist on the TV game shows Match Game 73 and The New Hollywood Squares.