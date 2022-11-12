Jaimie Hilfiger Net Worth:

What is Jaimie Hilfiger's Net Worth?

Jaimie Hilfiger is an American model who has a net worth of $5 million. While her net worth and kinship with fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger (she's his niece) might prompt others in her position to rest on her laurels, Hilfiger is bound and determined to get her name out there in lights. Her primary aspiration is to be a reality TV star in the vein of Kim Kardashian. Unlike other socialites with aspirations of superstardom, Hilfiger has not been shy about exactly what she wants out of life. In an interview on why she wants to be a reality TV star, Hilfiger stated:

"I'm a huge fan [of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. I grew up in New York, and ever since I could talk, I've been saying the word 'California.' Now that I actually live in Beverly Hills, I love it. I'm too young to join the show, but I'm in training. Obviously, I want that lifestyle."

In addition to her reality TV dreams, Hilfiger also has designs on a career in fashion, and has worked on a line of loungewear.

Early Life

Jaimie Lynn Hilfiger was born on August 28, 1989 in Poughkeepsie, New York to JoAnn and Robert Hilfiger. Her father worked as a masonry contractor while mother worked as a registered nurse. Her father is the brother of legendary fashion designer, Tommy Hilfiger.

As a child, Hilfiger began modeling for catalogues, like the Sears catalogue. She continued modeling throughout her childhood but ultimately decided to take a break from the entertainment and fashion industry to focus on her education. She attended John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen, New York. She then enrolled at the University of Central Florida to pursue a degree in radio and television broadcasting. She graduated with a B.A. in Broadcast Media and also minored in Cinema Studies.

Career

After finishing her university studies, Hilfiger moved back to New York City where she began her career in the entertainment industry. She started booking modeling jobs, though it was challenging for her to build a successful career as she was quite tall enough to book runway modeling gigs. Many of her bookings were for more commercial shoots and she did land a number of magazine covers during this period of her career.

In 2007, she was named "Miss Howard TV" in August. The show was affiliated with the popular radio show, "The Howard Stern Show." Winning this title did boost Hilfiger's name recognition and she was able to book more work in the months afterward. She booked a number of television gigs, often as a host, and appeared in a variety of commercials. She was the co-star of the MTV show "Rich Girls" and also appeared on the E! Network show, "New Money."

Throughout this period of time, she also continued modeling. She landed gigs with "NOW Magazine," "Modern Luxury Weddings," and "OK! Magazine," among others. She also appeared in print campaigns for brands like Stila and Sorme.

As her career developed, Hilfiger also began working as a writer and columnist for a variety of print publications. She became a fashion correspondent for "Fox News Magazine," and worked as a contributor and columnist for the "Huffington Post" and "US Weekly." She also gave a number of interviews on topics relating to beauty and lifestyle for magazines like "ELLE Spain," "Huffington Post," and "Psychology Today."

Hilfiger took her love of beauty and skincare to the next level by collaborating with the skincare brand, La Curcio Skincare, to release The Jaimie Hilfiger Collection. She was inspired by her own skin battle with rosacea to develop a skincare line that is high-performing and uses the highest quality of ingredients. The collection features both skincare and makeup.

Personal Life

Jaimie Hilfiger is married to artist and entrepreneur, Igal Dahan. Together, they have a daughter named Victoria.