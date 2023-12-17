Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Aug 2, 1972 (51 years old) Place of Birth: Brisbane Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.778 m) Profession: Model, Actor Nationality: Australia 💰 Compare Jacinda Barrett's Net Worth

What is Jacinda Barrett's Net Worth?

Jacinda Barrett is an Australian-American model and actress who has a net worth of $8 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2004, actor Gabriel Macht.

Jacinda Barrett is an Australian actress and former model who first gained widespread recognition as a cast member on "The Real World: London," the fourth season of the MTV reality series "The Real World." She went on to continue her television career with roles in such series as "D.C.," "Citizen Baines," "Suits," and "Bloodline." Barrett has also acted in many films, including "The Human Stain," "Ladder 49," "Poseidon," "The Last Kiss," and "Matching Jack."

Early Life and Education

Jacinda Barrett was born on August 2, 1972 in Brisbane, Australia. As a teenager, she attended Kenmore State High School. Barrett later attended a program at the British American Drama Academy in London.

Career Beginnings in Modeling

While still in high school in 1988, Barrett won the annual Dolly Covergirl competition in Australia. After that, she moved to Paris and began her career as a model in Europe, appearing in many top fashion magazines.

The Real World

Barrett gained widespread recognition in 1995 when she appeared as a cast member on "The Real World: London," the fourth season of the MTV reality series "The Real World." It was the first season of the series to be set outside the United States. Barrett was joined in the cast by Kat Ogden, Neil Forrester, Jay Frank, Mike Johnson, Lars Schlichting, and Sharon Gitau, all of whom lived together in a 6,000-square-foot renovated townhouse in Notting Hill Gate for five months. On the show, Barrett was known for her mischievous antics, including pinching men's butts on the London Underground and streaking outside with Kat. She also adopted a Shih Tzu named Legend.

Further Television Career

Three years after "The Real World: London," Barrett had a recurring role on the short-lived NBC primetime soap opera "Wind on Water." She also appeared in episodes of "Night Man," "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and "Guys Like Us." In 1999, Barrett was in episodes of "Millennium" and "Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane." Kicking off the new millennium, she played the main role of Finley Scott on the short-lived WB series "D.C." Barrett starred on another short-lived series, CBS's "Citizen Baines," in 2001.

In 2004, Barrett was in the television film "See You in My Dreams." She didn't have a role on the small screen again until 2012, when she began playing Zoe Lawford in the second season of the legal drama series "Suits." Barrett appeared alongside her real-life husband Gabriel Macht on the show. Next, she had a main role on the short-lived series "Zero Hour" in 2013. After appearing in three episodes of the Fox series "The Following" in 2014, Barrett played the main role of Diana Rayburn in the Netflix series "Bloodline" from 2015 to 2017.

Film Career

In 1997, Barrett made her big-screen debut in the horror anthology film "Campfire Tales," starring opposite Glenn Quinn in the segment "The Locket." She followed that with roles in "Immaculate Springs" and "Art House." At the dawn of the new millennium, Barrett was in the slasher film "Urban Legends: Final Cut." In 2003, she appeared in "The Human Stain," and in 2004 had roles in "Ladder 49" and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason." Barrett was subsequently in the 2005 crime thriller "Ripley Under Ground." She went on to appear in four films in 2006: the disaster film "Poseidon," the drama "The Namesake," the romantic dramedy "The Last Kiss," and the comedy "School for Scoundrels."

In 2008, Barrett appeared in Natalie Portman's segment of the romantic anthology film "New York, I Love You." The following year, she appeared with her husband Gabriel Macht in the drama "Middle Men." Barrett next starred in the 2010 Australian film "Matching Jack," playing the mother of a boy who is diagnosed with leukemia. After a break from the big screen, she returned in 2016 in the drama "So B. It," based on the novel by Sarah Weeks. Two years after that, Barrett appeared in the supernatural horror film "Seven in Heaven." She later starred opposite Jonathan Rhys Meyers in the 2021 horror thriller "Hide and Seek," a remake of the 2013 Korean film of the same name.

Personal Life

Previously, Barrett was engaged to actor, comedian, and writer Chris Hardwick. The two ultimately broke off their engagement, and Barrett married actor Gabriel Macht in 2004. Together, the Machts have a son and a daughter.