Ivana Alawi Net Worth

What is Ivana Alawi's Net Worth?

Ivana Alawi is a Filipino actress, model, and YouTuber who has a net worth of $8 million. Ivana Alawi is also the CEO of her own skincare brand called Ivana Skin. She has more than 10 million followers across her various social media channels.

Early Life

Alawi was born on December 25, 1996 and given the name Mariam Sayed Sameer Marbella Al-Alawi by her mother, who is Filipino, and her father, who is Moroccan. She was raised with her three siblings in Bahrain. However, her parents separated when Alawi was seven years old, at which point she went to live with her mother in the Philippines. Her mother worked a number of odd jobs to support the family. When Alawi's father died in 2018, she inherited a large sum of his money.

Career

In 2011, Alawi appeared in "Tween Hearts" as Alexa. In 2015, she had a role in "StarStruck" as herself in the sixth season of the show. She placed in the top 22 contestants. She was later signed by GMA Artist Center. In 2016, she appeared in "Magpakailanman" as Young Lourdes and then in another episode that year as KC. The same year, she had a cameo in "Juan Happy Love Story" in addition to appearing as a recurring cast member in "Once Again." By this time, she began going by the name Ivana Alawi professionally.

In 2018, she landed a supporting cast role in "Precious Hearts Romances Presents: Araw Gabi." She also appeared in the guest cast as "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The same year, she also launched her YouTube channel. She began uploading vlogs, sketches, and video challenges and quickly developed a large following. Currently, she has around 18 million subscribers.

In 2019, she landed the role of Lolita Del Rio in "Sino ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa." For that role, she won the Best New Female Personality award at the PMPC Star Awards for Television in 2019. The same year, she also appeared in the film "Open" as the character of Monique and in the film "3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon!"

In 2020, she landed the role of Joyce in the film "Sitsit." The next year, she appeared as herself in the music video for the song "Inferno" by Sub Urban and Bella Poarch. In 2022, she appeared in the film "Partners in Crime" as Barbara Nicole Rose Albano, a lead role. She was nominated in the Best Actress category at the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival. The same year, she also landed a main cast role in the series "A Family Affair." For her work in the series, she won the Best Actress award at the Gaward Pilipino Icon Awards. The following year, she appeared in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as the character of Alicia Robles.

Personal Life

Alawi has been romantically connected to South African billionaire Marco Gumbo. The two were seen relaxing at a resort in Palawan, leading fans to believe they may be dating.