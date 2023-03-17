What is Hannah Davis's Net Worth?

Hannah Davis is an American fashion model who has a net worth of $10 million. Hannah Davis is probably best known for being married to retired baseball player Derek Jeter since 2016. Davis was on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and also appeared in the 2013 edition. She was the face of the Ralph Lauren fragrance Ralph Rocks. Davis has modeled for Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, American Eagle Outfitters, and Levi's. Davis was a champion on the Caribbean National tennis team and was a member of the Virgin Islands National Volleyball Team.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: May 5, 1990 (32 years old) Place of Birth: Saint Thomas Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Fashion Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Hannah Davis' Net Worth

Early Life

Davis was born on May 5, 1990 in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She is the youngest of three children born to Deborah and Conn Davis. She grew up often going to the beach. She also began playing tennis at the age of eight years old. She was a champion player on the Caribbean National tennis team and played on the Caribbean Tennis Circuit.

Career

Davis was discovered and began her modeling career as a teenager. She appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren Blue Label in 2006. She walked in the brand's 2006 Spring/Summer runway show. She also was chosen as the face of the Ralph Lauren fragrance, Ralph Rocks, and appeared in a number of print campaigns for the perfume.

Davis also appeared on the cover of the Italian magazine "D" two times in 2006. In 2009, she appeared on the cover of Mexico's "Elle" magazine in August of that year. In 2012, she was the cover girl of France's "FHM" magazine in September. The following year, in 2013, she appeared on the cover of South Africa's "FHM" in April.

Beginning in 2013, Davis began appearing in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" magazine. She appeared in five total editions of the magazine between 2013 and 2017. In 2015, she was the cover model of that year's issue.

Additionally, Davis has modeled for Victoria's Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's. She has appeared in both print advertisements and televised commercials for the brands. She has also appeared as the DirecTV Genie in commercials for DirecTV.

Davis has also made a number of appearances in films and on television. Between 2009 and 2010, she appeared in three episodes of "Rush" as the character of Baby G. In 2015, she appeared as herself on an episode of "Project Runway." The same year, she began hosting "Project Runway: Junior," appearing in a total of 20 episodes between 2015 and 2017. Davis landed a small role in the 2015 film "Vacation." She participated in "Hollywood Game Night" as herself in 2016 and then made an appearances on "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2017. The same year, she began regularly appearing on the show "Extra," a news program focused on the entertainment industry. She appeared in eight episodes. Davis can also be seen in the 2022 sports documentary "The Captain" as herself. The film tells the story of the career of her husband, Derek Jeter. Beginning in 2016, Davis chose to begin being professionally billed under married name, Hannah Jeter.

Personal Life

Davis began dating New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter in 2015. Jeter confirmed reports that the couple were engaged in November of 2015. The two married on July 9, 2016 in Napa Valley. They had their first child together, a daughter, in August of 2017. They had a second daughter in January of 2019 and then a third daughter in December of 2021. Davis experienced high-risk pregnancies with her first two children. Her pregnancy with her second daughter resulted in an emergency hysterectomy after giving birth. Davis has confirmed that she has used the intermittent fasting method as a way of losing weight after having her children.