Gretchen Mol is an American actress and former model who has a net worth of $4 million. Gretchen Mol achieved early success for her starring role in "The Notorious Bettie Page" in 2005. She later appeared in films like "3:10 to Yuma" and "Manchester by the Sea" and the series "Boardwalk Empire." She has additionally had a successful theater career, appearing in productions of "The Shape of Things," "Disgraced," and "Chicago." She is married to film director Tod Williams and has two children with him.

Early Life

Gretchen Mol was born on November 8, 1972 in Deep River, Connecticut. Her father worked as a high school teacher while her mother was an artist in addition to being a teacher. She grew up with her brother Jim, who went on to become a director and editor in the film industry. During high school, she got involved in theater and performed in school musicals and productions. She attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and graduated from William Esper Studio. Early on, she worked as an usher at Angelika Film Center in New York.

Career

In terms of her career onstage, Mol began working in summer stock theatre in Vermont. She performed in plays like "Godspell" and "110 in the Shade." In New York and in London, she played the character of Jenny in Neil LaBute's play "The Shape of Things" in 2001. In 2004, she spent a year playing the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of "Chicago." Later in her career, from 2014 to 2015, she played the role of Emily in the Broadway debut of Ayad Akhtar's Pulitzer-Prize winning play "Disgraced."

In terms of film, Mol has appeared in over 30 films over the course of her career. She made her film debut in Spike Lee's 1996 film "Girl 6." Her work in the film caused filmmaker Abel Ferrara to notice her. He cast her in the 1996 film "The Funeral" and the 1998 film "New Rose Hotel." She had also appeared in the 1997 film "Donnie Brasco." As many of her film roles involved playing a supporting girlfriend character, Mol tried to avoid being typecast by taking a role in the 1998 film "Music from Another Room" opposite Jude Law. However, the film went basically unnoticed by critics and audiences.

The same year, in 1998, she appeared in a number of other films including "Rounders" starring Matt Damon and "Celebrity" with Leonardo DiCaprio. She also was featured on the cover of "Vanity Fair" magazine that year and was dubbed the "It Girl of the Nineties." In 1999, she appeared in the Woody Allen film "Sweet and Lowdown." She also played the lead female role in the film "The Thirteenth Floor." In 2003, she appeared in "Heavy Put-Away." A few years later, she shared the lead role in the romantic comedy film "Puccini for Beginners." She had also spent a couple of years around this time working with director Mary Harron while she was trying to finance the film "The Notorious Bettie Page." The film came out in 2005 and Mol was nominated for the Satellite Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama.

Over the next few years, Mol was very busy in film as she appeared in five films in 2007 and 2008. She appeared with Russell Crowe in a remake of "3:10 to Yuma" and had a role in "An American Affair." She also appeared in "The Ten," "Trainwreck: My Life as an Idiot," and "Tenure." She took a substantial break from film before appearing in "Laggies" in 2014 and "True Story" and "Anesthesia" in 2015. The following year, she appeared in "Manchester by the Sea" and "A Family Man." In 2019, she had a role in "Arara." In 2021, she appeared in "False Positive" and then in "Palm Trees and Power Lines" in 2022.

In terms of her television career, Mol began working in television in 1996 with appearances on "Dead Man's Walk," "Spin City," and "Calm at Sunset." She appeared in a number of television films throughout the 2000s like "Picnic," "The Magnificent Ambersons," "The Valley of Light," and "The Memory Keeper's Daughter." From 2008 to 2009, she had a main role in "Life on Mars." In 2010, she landed the recurring role of Gillian Darmody in "Boardwalk Empire," appearing in 39 episodes total. She also had a recurring role in "Mozart in the Jungle" in 2015. In 2016, she appeared in "Chance" as Jaclyn Blackstone. In 2018, she had a main role in "Nightflyers" and also appeared in "Yellowstone" and "Seven Seconds." In 2020, she appeared in "The Twilight Zone" and "Perry Mason." She landed a main cast role in "American Gigolo" in 2022.

Personal Life

Mol married film director Tod Williams on June 1, 2004. They had a son in September 2007. In February 2011, Mol gave birth to a daughter. Since becoming a mother, Mol has only taken jobs close to her home in New York City as she has told her agent she no longer wanted to work in Los Angeles in order to be close to her family.

Mol serves as the national spokesperson in the United States for the PMD Foundation, which funds research and awareness of Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, a neurological disorder which affects children. She became involved with the organization after one of her cousins was affected by it.

Real Estate

In June 2005 Gretchen and her husband Tod paid $1.5 million for a home in Venice, California. They sold this property in 2016 for $1.91 million.