What is Ginger Lynn's Net Worth?

Ginger Lynn is an American former pornographic actress and model who has a net worth of $500 thousand. One of the premier porn stars of the 1980s, she appeared in such adult films as "Surrender in Paradise," "The Pink Lagoon," "Kinky Business," "New Wave Hookers," and the popular "Electric Blue" series. Lynn has also appeared in mainstream media, with roles in the "Vice Academy" television movies, the big-screen films "Buried Alive," "Young Guns II," and "The Devil's Rejects," and the television series "Super Force," "Silk Stalkings," and "Skin."

Early Life

Ginger Lynn was born on December 14, 1962 in Rockford, Illinois. In 1982, she moved to California to care for her grandfather after he had a heart attack.

Pornographic Career

In 1983, Lynn answered an ad from World Modeling Agency and signed a contract with the group. She went on to appear in nude pictorials for such pornographic magazines as Hustler and Club. Lynn made her adult film debut in 1984 in "Surrender in Paradise," co-starring Jerry Butler. She quickly rose in popularity with her appearances in such subsequent films as "The Pink Lagoon," "Panty Raid," "Kinky Business," "China and Silk," "Girls on Fire," "Slumber Party," and "New Wave Hookers." Lynn won the AVN Award for Best Couples Sex Scene for "Kinky Business," sharing the honor with Tom Byron. She, Byron, and Steve Powers also won the XRCO Award for Best Group Grope Scene for "New Wave Hookers." Lynn won further AVN Awards for Best Couples Sex Scene for "Slumber Party," which she shared with Eric Edwards, and for "Ten Little Maidens." Additionally, for her breakout year, Lynn won the XRCO Awards for Starlet of the Year and Female Performer of the Year and the AVN Award for Best New Starlet. She continued as one of the premier porn stars of the 1980s with appearances in several of the films in the softcore "Electric Blue" series. Lynn was also in such titles as "Project: Ginger," "Poonies," "Blame it on Ginger," "Blow-Off," and "Ginger Snaps." In 1986, she left the pornographic industry to focus on mainstream media.

Lynn returned to adult films in 1994 as the director of "Lingerie Gallery." The following year, she was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame. Lynn began acting in pornography again in 1999, starring in "Ginger Lynn's Torn" with Chloe. For her work, she earned another XRCO Award. Kicking off the 2000s, Lynn starred in "New Wave Hookers 6" and "White Lightning" and was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. In 2001, Lynn starred in "Taken," for which she won an AVN Award for Best Actress. Her subsequent credits included "Devon Stripped," "Sunset Stripped," "Last Movie," "Love and Bullets," and "Dirty Rotten Mother Fucker." In 2006, Lynn began co-hosting the Playboy Radio show "Night Calls Radio" with former pornographic actress Christy Canyon, and in 2007 she performed for the Kink.com hardcore websites Ultimate Surrender and Sex and Submission. After that, she made appearances in such films as "Big Loves 4," "Blacks on Cougars," "My First Sex Teacher 17," "White Mommas," and "Ginger Loves Girls!" In 2010, Lynn played a police secretary in "Saw: A Hardcore Parody." She was later inducted into the Urban X Hall of Fame in 2024.

Mainstream Acting Roles

Lynn had her first major non-pornographic role in the comedy film "Vice Academy," which premiered on the USA Network in 1989. She would later reprise her role in the five sequels. In 1990, Lynn appeared in the horror film "Buried Alive" and the Western action film "Young Guns II," and in 1991 she appeared in Ken Russell's "Whore." Additionally, from 1991 to 1992, she had a guest role on the syndicated television show "Super Force." Lynn's subsequent credits included the films "Leather Jackets" and "The Stranger" and episodes of the television series "NYPD Blue" and "Silk Stalkings." In the early 2000s, she appeared in the mockumentary comedy "The Independent" and the Canadian horror film "Evil Breed: The Legend of Samhain," and had a recurring role on the short-lived Fox television series "Skin." Lynn had a big year in 2005 when she had roles in Rob Zombie's black comedy horror film "The Devil's Rejects" and the sex comedy "American Pie Presents: Band Camp." Her later mainstream film credits include Rob Zombie's 2016 action horror film "31."

Other Media Appearances

Among her other media appearances, Lynn played Rachel Coriolis in interactive movie segments in the 1990s video games "Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger" and "Wing Commander: Prophecy." In 1998, she appeared in the music video for Metallica's cover of the song "Turn the Page." Lynn has since appeared on some reality television shows, including "Gene Simmons Family Jewels" and "Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan," as well as in two episodes of the E! documentary series "True Hollywood Story."

Tax Evasion and Imprisonment

In 1991, Lynn was convicted of tax evasion in federal court. She ended up serving four-and-a-half months in prison that year.

Personal Life

From 1990 to 1992, Lynn dated troubled actor Charlie Sheen, whom she helped through a period of drug rehabilitation. She later had relationships with actor George Clooney and porn producer Steve Hirsch, having a son with the latter in 1996.