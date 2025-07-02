What is Gigi Gorgeous's net worth?

Gigi Gorgeous is a Canadian actress, model, makeup artist, and Internet personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Gigi Gorgeous's journey—from her early days as a beauty vlogger to becoming a trans rights icon—has inspired millions worldwide. She first gained attention in 2008 for her makeup tutorials and evolved into a powerful voice for transgender visibility after publicly coming out in 2013. Gigi has since broadened her influence through activism, brand partnerships, film and television projects, and her bestselling autobiography. Her marriage to Nats Getty in 2019 marked a high-profile union of wealth, creativity, and queer identity; together they embarked on an IVF journey and shared a home in California. In July 2025, they filed for divorce, though they continue their amicable split while remaining friends. Gigi's authenticity, resilience, and storytelling have made her a cultural touchstone in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Early Life and Background

Born Gregory Lazzarato on April 20, 1992, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Gigi grew up in a Catholic household with Italian, Lebanese, English, and French roots. Raised in Mississauga, she attended Iona Catholic Secondary School and later studied at George Brown College in Toronto before leaving to pursue her online career full time. A nationally ranked competitive diver in her youth, Gigi transitioned from Greg to Gigi in 2013. Her mother's death in 2012 proved to be a turning point, catalyzing a journey toward self-acceptance and gender affirmation.

Rise to Fame

Gigi began posting beauty tutorials on YouTube in 2008, quickly building a loyal following with her glamour, personality, and relatability. Between 2011 and 2013, she co-starred in the web reality series "The Avenue," which followed her creative and personal life. After coming out as transgender in December 2013, she began documenting her transition—including gender confirmation surgery and hormone therapy—through candid video diaries. Her deportation from Dubai in 2016, reportedly due to being transgender, drew international headlines and rallied global support around her cause.

Creative Work and Media

Gigi has modeled for magazines such as Paper and Fashion, and collaborated with beauty brands like Too Faced and Ipsy. She appeared in Shane Dawson's films "I Hate Myselfie" and its sequel, as well as on shows including "Project Runway All Stars," "Me and My Grandma," and "Access Hollywood." In 2017, she was the subject of Barbara Kopple's documentary "This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous," which premiered at Sundance and won a Streamy Award. That same year, she was honored with the Logo TV Trailblazing Social Creator Award. In 2019, she published her memoir, "He Said, She Said: Lessons, Stories, and Mistakes From My Transgender Journey," which chronicled her personal evolution and rise to stardom.

Advocacy and Influence

A vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Gigi has used her platform to educate and inspire. She has spoken on behalf of GLSEN, participated in public campaigns for transgender awareness, and supported initiatives like Miley Cyrus's #InstaPride project. Her openness about her transition, romantic relationships, and reproductive journey has helped normalize conversations around identity and family-building within the LGBTQ+ community.

Relationship with Nats Getty & IVF Journey

Gigi met designer and LGBTQ+ activist Nats Getty in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week. Nats was born female, as Natalia Williams, and currently identifies as male. His mother, Ariadne, is a granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who became the richest person in the world in the 1960s and 1970s by securing the rights to all of Saudi Arabia's oil in 1949.

Gigi and Nats became inseparable shortly after and got engaged in March 2018 at Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in France. Their wedding took place in July 2019 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. In 2023, the couple shared their efforts to start a family through IVF. Both Gigi and Nats paused hormone therapy to contribute viable reproductive material and underwent extensive preparation. Their efforts resulted in six viable embryos, and they spoke openly about the emotional and physical toll of the process while remaining hopeful about building a family together.

On July 2, 2025, Nats Getty filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court after nearly six years of marriage. The couple announced their decision with a joint statement confirming they had amicably decided to part ways and would remain friends with mutual love and respect. The filing noted a separation date of February 27, 2025. There are no children from the marriage, and the divorce is proceeding under terms outlined in their prenuptial agreement.