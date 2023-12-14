What is Gennifer Flowers' Net Worth?

Gennifer Flowers is an American author, singer, model, actress, and former television journalist who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Gennifer Flowers became famous during the 1992 Presidential race after she publicly accused Bill Clinton of having a 12-year sexual relationship with her. Clinton initially denied the accusations. Ms. Flowers then held a public news conference where she claimed to have secret tape recordings of Clinton that were made during their time together. Clinton's camp claimed the tapes were doctored.

Years later, during a deposition related to an affair with a different woman, Clinton acknowledged that he did indeed have a sexual relationship with Gennifer. During the same case, Gennifer also admitted that she had earned approximately $500,000 by publicizing her story and appearing in magazines such as Penthouse. She subsequently launched an acting career and released a memoir. For several years she performed a cabaret show in New Orleans. During the time she was performing in New Orleans. Gennifer claims that Clinton attempted to have a meeting with her once while he was visiting town. She reportedly declined the meeting.

Early Life

Gennifer Flowers was born on January 24, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the only child of Gene and Mary Flowers. After she was born, the family moved to Anchorage, Alaska before moving to Washington state and Modesto, California. The family eventually settled in Brinkley, Arkansas where her father developed a crop-dusting business. She attended Brinkley High School and then the University of Arkansas. However, she did not earn her degree and instead left school to pursue a career as a singer.

Career

After spending the early 1970s trying to pursue a music career, Flowers moved back to Arkansas where she got a job as a reporter with a Little Rock news station. In 1977, she met Bill Clinton while she was working there and Clinton was serving as Arkansas's attorney general. At the time, he was preparing for his first run for governor of Arkansas. Flowers later claimed that around the time of this initial meeting, Clinton and her had begun an extramarital affair that lasted on and off over the next twelve years. However, she would not come forward with her claims until 1992.

Meanwhile, Flowers moved from Little Rock to work in various other markets like Tulsa, Branson, and Dallas. She moved back to Arkansas in the mid-1980s. In 1987, Flowers appeared in the film "Frenchman's Farm" in the role of Mrs. Grenville. She also performed as a singer in various clubs during this time. In the early 1990s, Flowers got a job as an administrative assistant with the Arkansas Appeal Tribunal. She was fired by the State of Arkansas in 1992 for failing to show up to work.

The same year, in 1992, Flowers was reportedly contacted by the news tabloid "Star" in preparation for a story about then-Presidential candidate Bill Clinton. The story focused on a number of women that Clinton had allegedly had sexual relations with. Flowers had tape recordings of various conversations she had had with Clinton and she sold them to the "Star" in return for a six-figure payment. After the "Star" story was published, Flowers's story became national news and a massive controversy. However, Clinton denied the allegations and appeared on the news program "60 Minutes" to publicly deny Flowers's claims. Clinton went on to win the presidency.

Flowers stuck to her story, despite Clinton's denial. Over the next few years, she also took advantage of her newfound celebrity status to appear in a number of films and television shows. She also posed for "Penthouse" magazine. Additionally, with her husband, she opened a cabaret in New Orleans' French Quarter. The cabaret remained open until Hurricane Katrina.

Flowers reemerged in the public eye in 1997 when Clinton was the center of various investigations that later led to impeachment proceedings. Clinton eventually admitted that he had indeed had sexual relations with Flowers. However, he continued to deny that the affair had lasted for 12 years and instead claimed that it was a one-time encounter. In his 2004 autobiography "My Life," Clinton acknowledged that he had testified during a deposition to having had a sexual encounter with Flowers but maintained it had only happened one time in 1977.

After the controversy, Flowers settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where she worked in entertainment and performing. She also occasionally wrote a column. During the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, Flowers wrote that she was broadly support of Clinton's bid for the presidency as she wanted to support her gender and had no desire to bash Hillary Clinton. In 2008, Flowers put the answering machine tapes of her various alleged conversations with Clinton up for auction. The same year, she also made an appearance as herself in the film "Definitely, Maybe." In November 2012, Flowers claimed that Bill Clinton had contacted her as recently as 2005 while she was living in New Orleans. She claimed that he had asked to meet and she had declined.

In 2016, Flowers tweeted her support of the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. She had originally been invited to attend a televised debate between him and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. However, Donald Trump's campaign later cancelled the invitation.

Personal Life

Flowers published her memoir, "Gennifer Flowers: Passion and Betrayal," in 1995. The book provides details of her personal life and her affair with Bill Clinton. She also published a second book in 1998 called "Sleeping with the President." In 1996, Flowers married Finis D. Shelnutt. Shelntt worked as a stockbroker and entrepreneur. The remained married until their divorce in 2006. Flowers lives in Las Vegas where she works in entertainment.