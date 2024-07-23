Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $2 Million Birthdate: Nov 29, 1971 (52 years old) Birthplace: Duluth Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.753 m) Profession: Model, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Gena Lee Nolin's Net Worth

What is Gena Lee Nolin's Net Worth?

Gena Lee Nolin is an American actress, model, and television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Gena Lee Nolin is known for starring on the television series "Baywatch" and "Sheena" and appearing as a model on the game show "The Price is Right." She also made many appearances as a panelist on the revival of "Hollywood Squares," served as a judge for "Miss Universe 2002," and competed on a celebrity edition of "Fear Factor." Among her other endeavors, Nolin published a book in 2013 entitled "Beautiful Inside and Out: Conquering Thyroid Disease with a Healthy, Happy, 'Thyroid Sexy' Life."

Early Life and Education

Gena Lee Nolin was born on November 29, 1971 in Duluth, Minnesota. As a teenager, she moved with her family to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Modeling Career

After moving to Las Vegas, Nolin competed in and won a number of beauty contests, including regional contests organized by Ford Models and Elite Model Management. She later appeared in commercials for such brands as Hyundai, the Home Depot, Starburst, Levi's, and Swatch. From 1994 to 1995, Nolin served as a model on the game show "The Price is Right." Elsewhere, she posed for such magazines as Maxim, Playboy, and FHM.

Baywatch

Nolin landed her first major acting role in 1995, as Neely Capshaw in the action drama television series "Baywatch." After appearing in a guest capacity for the show's fifth season, she became a main cast member for seasons six through eight. Nolin finished her time on the show in a recurring role for the ninth season in 1998. She returned as Neely Capshaw for the television films "Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay" and "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding." Later, in 2016, Nolin reprised her role in the Syfy television film "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens."

Further Television Career

During her time on "Baywatch," Nolin played a model named Sandy on the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless." She also hosted some programs, including "Real Men Don't Watch Pre-Game" and "The 50th Anniversary of the Bikini." In 2000, Nolin began starring as the titular jungle girl in the action adventure series "Sheena," based on the comic book character Sheena, Queen of the Jungle. The show ran in syndication for two seasons until 2002.

From 2001 to 2004, Nolin appeared as a regular panelist on the revival of the game show "Hollywood Squares." Meanwhile, in 2002, she served as a judge for the Miss Universe pageant and competed in a celebrity episode of "Fear Factor." In 2003, Nolin hosted the 17th Annual Genesis Awards, and in 2004 she hosted an episode of the reality dating show "ElimiDate." Among her later television credits, she competed on "Battle of the Network Stars" in 2017.

Film Career

Although primarily known for television, Nolin has appeared in some films. In 1999, she was in Vince Offer's notorious flop "The Underground Comedy Movie," and in 2017 she appeared as herself in the action comedy "Killing Hasselhoff," starring her "Baywatch" costar.

Personal Life

Nolin wed her first husband, Greg Fahlman, in late 1993. They had a son named Spencer before divorcing in 2001. Nolin went on to marry former NHL player Cale Hulse in 2004. Together, they have two children named Hudson and Stella.

Real Estate

In 2004, Gena deeded a Hollywood Hills home to her ex-husband Greg Fahlman. That same year, she and new husband Cale Hulse paid $1.85 million for a home in North Scottsdale, Arizona. They sold this home in 2015 for $1.865 million. That same year they bought a new Scottsdale mansion for $850,000. Today this home is worth around $1.5 million.