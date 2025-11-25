Gemma Chan Net Worth

What Is Gemma Chan's Net Worth?

Gemma Chan is a British actress and model who has a net worth of $6 million. Gemma Chan is known for roles such as Madam Ya Zhou in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (2016), Astrid Leong-Teo in "Crazy Rich Asians" (2018), Elizabeth Hardwick in "Mary Queen of Scots" (2018), Minn-Erva in "Captain Marvel" (2019), Sersi in "Eternals" (2021), and Anita/Mia on the Channel 4/AMC series "Humans" (2015–2018). She has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" (2014), "Don't Worry Darling" (2022), and "The Creator" (2023) and the television series "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" (2011), "Fresh Meat" (2011), "Bedlam" (2012), and "Brotherhood" (2015). Chan has also lent her voice to the films "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017), "Raya and the Last Dragon" (2021), and "The Boy and the Heron" (2023) and the miniseries "Watership Down" (2018). In 2006, she was a finalist on the Sky One reality competition "Project Catwalk."

Early Life

Gemma Chan was born on November 29, 1982, in London, England. Her father, an engineer, was raised in Hong Kong, and her mother, a pharmacist, grew up in Scotland after her parents immigrated to Europe from Hong Kong. Gemma attended Orpington's Newstead Wood School for Girls, then she studied law at Worcester College, Oxford. After graduation, she received a training contract offer at the London law firm Slaughter and May, but she turned it down, choosing to enroll at the Drama Centre London and pursue a career as an actress instead. Chan worked as a model to pay for drama school, and in 2006, she finished in third place on the Sky One reality competition "Project Catwalk."

Career

Chan made her film debut in 2006's "When Evil Calls," then she appeared in the 2009 psychological thriller "Exam." She guest-starred on "Doctor Who" (2009), "The IT Crowd" (2010), and "Sherlock" (2010), and in 2011, she played Charlotte on the ITV2 drama "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" and had a recurring role as Ruth on the Channel 4 series "Fresh Meat." Gemma appeared in the films "Pimp" (2010), "Shanghai" (2010), "Submarine" (2010), and "The Double" (2013), and she co-starred with Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh, and Keira Knightley in 2014's "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit," which grossed $135.5 million at the box office. Chan played Kiera on the Sky Living supernatural drama "Bedlam" (2012), then she appeared in the miniseries "True Love" (2012) and "The Game" (2014) and guest-starred on "Shetland," Death in Paradise," and "Dates" in 2013. From 2015 to 2018, she starred as Anita/Mia on the Channel 4/AMC science-fiction series "Humans," which earned a BAFTA Award nomination for Television: Drama Series and a Royal Television Society: Programme Award nomination for Best Drama Series in 2016. Gemma had a recurring role as Miss Pemberton on the Comedy Central sitcom "Brotherhood" in 2015, and she appeared in the French film "Families" that year.

Chan co-starred with Eddie Redmayne in the 2016 film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," which brought in $814 million at the box office and won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Year-End Blockbuster. In 2017, Gemma voiced Quintessa in "Transformers: The Last Knight," which earned $605.4 million, and she appeared in the action-thriller "Stratton." In 2018, she voiced Dewdrop in the miniseries "Watership Down" and played Astrid Leong-Teo in "Crazy Rich Asians" and Elizabeth Hardwick in "Mary Queen of Scots." "Crazy Rich Asians" grossed $239 million against a $30 million budget, and it received a Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. In 2019, Chan starred in another hit, "Captain Marvel," which brought in $1.131 billion at the box office, making it the year's fifth-highest-grossing film. Next, Gemma appeared in the films "Let Them All Talk" (2020), "Don't Worry Darling" (2022), "The Creator" (2023), and "The Actor" (2025) and voiced Namaari in 2021's "Raya and the Last Dragon." In 2021, she returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Sersi in "Eternals," which earned $402.1 million at the box office. In 2023, Gemma guest-starred on "Extrapolations" and "The Afterparty."

Personal Life

From 2011 to 2017, Gemma was in a relationship with comedian Jack Whitehall. She started dating actor Dominic Cooper in 2018, and they live together in London. In October 2018, Chan and Cooper took part in the People's Vote March in support of a second Brexit referendum. Gemma has criticized the Labour and Conservative parties for the way they choose leadership, and she told Bustle in 2019, "We don't get a say in who our next Prime Minister is. It's a very small portion of people who are Conservative Party members who get to choose. And, as we know, they are from a very limited demographic, which isn't representative necessarily of the whole country. So it doesn't feel great." She added, "I think there are a lot of talented people out there who want to help, people who actually really need a government that's working for them. But they seem to be drowned out by more extreme voices and I'm talking about both the Conservative and the Labour party. It's tough."

In 2012, Gemma witnessed a fatal stabbing outside a tube station. At the killer's trial, Chan told the jury, "He looked directly at me and stepped towards me. We stared at each other for about three seconds and then the road started to fill with other people as they left Putney Bridge tube station. The man turned to his right, crossed the road and disappeared into the crowd. I shouted to call an ambulance and I also shouted 'Someone take a photo of that man, he's just stabbed this man.'"

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Chan won an MTV Movie + TV Award for Best Fight for "Captain Marvel" (shared with Brie Larson). She also earned a National Film and Television Award nomination for Best Actress for the film. At the Gold List Awards, Gemma was named Best Actress for "Eternals" (2022) and received an Honorable Mention for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for "Don't Worry Darling" (2023). Chan and her "Crazy Rich Asians" co-stars won a National Board of Review Award for Best Ensemble in 2018, and they earned nominations from the Actors Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association Awards, Online Film & Television Association Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Music City Film Critics' Association Awards. For "Humans," Gemma received a Digital Spy Reader Award nomination for Best TV Actor (Female) and Broadcasting Press Guild Award nominations for Best Actress and the Breakthrough Award.