What Is Gemma Atkinson's Net Worth?

Gemma Atkinson is a British actress, glamour model, producer, and television personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Gemma Atkinson began her modeling career just after high school and appeared in publications such as "Loaded," "FHM," "Arena," "Maxim," "Nuts," and "Zoo." She became a household name when she began playing Lisa Hunter on the popular British series "Hollyoaks" in 2001. She then appeared in three "Hollyoaks" spin-off series. Since then, Gemma has appeared in a variety of television projects, including, "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!" (2007), "The Bill" (2009), "Waterloo Road" (2011), and "Casualty" (2011–2012; 2014). She has also appeared in such films as, "Boogie Woogie" (2009), "13Hrs" (2010), "How to Stop Being a Loser" (2011), "Airborne" (2012), and "Fever" (2016). From 2015 to 2017, Atkinson played Carly Hope on the British soap opera "Emmerdale," and in 2017, she competed on "Strictly Come Dancing," finishing in second place. In 2023, she began starring on and producing the reality series "Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens" with her fiancé, professional dancer Gorka Márquez. She has also done voice work for the video games "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3" (2008) and "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising" (2009), and she hosts the Hits Radio Network's drive time slot.

Early Life

Gemma Atkinson was born Gemma Louise Atkinson on November 16, 1984, in Bury, Greater Manchester, England. Her Scottish father, David, was from Dumfries, and during her childhood, she visited Scotland often. In a 2015 interview with the "Daily Record," Gemma stated, "We used to have a caravan up in Kirkcudbright which we would go to every Easter and in the summer holidays." She added, "I love it up there – the people are great and the scenery is something else." Atkinson attended Castlebrook High School, Bury.

Career

After launching a modeling career, Gemma appeared in numerous magazines, and in 2008, she was ranked #18 on "FHM's" list of the 100 Sexiest Women and #46 on AskMen.com's list of the 99 Sexiest Women. Also in 2008, she played the title role in a Manchester Opera House production of "Peter Pan. In 2009, Atkinson appeared in the play "Calendar Girls" at the Noël Coward Theatre, and she later toured with the production. From 2001 to 2005, she played Lisa Hunter on the Channel 4 soap opera "Hollyoaks," and she reprised her role on the spin-offs "Hollyoaks: After Hours" (2004), "Hollyoaks: Let Loose" (2005), and "Hollyoaks: In the City" (2006). In 2007, she competed on "Soapstar Superstar" and "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," finishing in fifth place on both. Her first feature film was 2009's "Boogie Woogie," and she followed it with "Baseline," "13Hrs," and "The Sweet Shop" in 2010, "How to Stop Being a Loser" in 2011, and "Airborne" in 2012. Gemma guest-starred on "The Bill" (2009), "Waterloo Road" (2011), and "Law & Order: UK" (2013), and in 2011, she began starring as Tamzin Bayle on the BBC One medical drama "Casualty." In 2012, she was in five episodes of the Australian satirical series "The Hamster Wheel," and in 2013, she appeared in the films "Night of the Living 3D Dead," "Devil's Pass," and "The Confusion of Tongues."

From 2015 to 2017, Atkinson played Carly Hope on the ITV soap opera "Emmerdale," which earned her a National Television Award nomination. Around this time, she also appeared in the films "Fever" (2016) and "Cain Hill" (2017) and was the runner-up on the 15th series of the BBC One reality competition "Strictly Come Dancing" (2017). In 2022, Gemma co-presented the CBeebies series "The Toddler Club," and she said of the show, "As a new mum, during the first lockdown I found comfort and reassurance watching programmes such as 'The Baby Club' and 'The Toddler Club At Home,' so for me to now be a host is such an honour. The show covers so many basics for us as parents and lets us know we're not alone, every toddler is different and that's ok. To be presenting a show that helps children develop and lets parents feel we're all in the same boat is wonderful." In 2023, Atkinson began co-starring with her fiancé, Gorka Márquez, on the reality series "Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens." She has also appeared on reality series, docuseries, and game shows such as "The Weakest Link" (2007), "Celebrity Masterchef" (2007), "All Star Family Fortunes" (2008), "Raising the Dead" (2012), "Keep It in the Family" (2015), "Celebrity Chase" (2015), "Ninja Warrior UK" (2015), and "Celebrity Catchphrase" (2021).

Personal Life

In 2007, Gemma dated Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo for four months. She later began a relationship with professional dancer Gorka Márquez, who she met on "Strictly Come Dancing." The couple became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, and they have welcomed daughter Mia (born July 2019) and son Thiago (born July 2023) together. Atkinson took part in a charity run for breast cancer awareness in 2007 and a charity walk along the Great Wall of China in 2008. That year Gemma and furniture store owner Arighi Bianchi designed a room for teenagers in partnership with the Teenage Cancer Trust charity and unveiled it at the Home and Garden Show at Chester Racecourse. In 2009, she helped launch the Great Manchester Run to raise money for the New Children's Hospital appeal. In 2016, Atkinson was named the vice-patron of Lancashire's Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

Awards and Nominations

In 2024, Atkinson won a National Reality TV Award for Celebrity Personality of the Year for "Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens." In 2016, she earned a National Television Award nomination for Most Popular Newcomer for "Emmerdale."