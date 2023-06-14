Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: Aug 30, 1975 (47 years old) Place of Birth: Montreal Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Fashion Model, Supermodel Nationality: Canada 💰 Compare Gabriel Aubry's Net Worth

What Is Gabriel Aubry's Net Worth?

Gabriel Aubry is a Canadian model and musician who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Gabriel Aubry first became famous by modeling for fashion designers such as for Tommy Hilfiger, Gianni Versace, and Calvin Klein. The six-foot-two model made his TV debut in a Macy's commercial alongside Carlos Santana, Mariah Carey, Donald Trump, and Martha Stewart. Gabriel has had modeling contracts with Italy's Beatrice Model Agency and New York City's Wilhelmina Models, and he has been named to "People" magazine's "Most Beautiful People" list. Aubry gained fame for his relationship with actress Halle Berry, which resulted in a custody battle after their split.

Early Life

Gabriel Aubry was born Gabriel Eugène Aubry on August 30, 1976, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He was born to French-Canadian parents, and he has eight siblings.

Career

Gabriel has modeled for designers and fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Gianni Versace, Valentino, DKNY, and Joop. His profile on models.com states, "Aubry was the only male model to ever appear on the cover of 'Uomo Vogue' while appearing in 4 different campaigns at the same time, in the same magazine." In 2008, he starred in a Macy's ad after signing an exclusivity deal with Calvin Klein, and Martha Stewart, Carlos Santana, Mariah Carey, and Donald Trump also appeared in the commercial. In 2012, "The Telegraph" included Aubry on a list of the "Top 10 earning male models."

Halle Berry Divorce

Gabriel began a relationship with actress Halle Berry in late 2005 after meeting her at a Versace photo shoot. The couple welcomed daughter Nahla on March 16, 2008.

In April 2010, Aubry and Berry announced that they had split up a few months earlier. Gabriel and Halle subsequently engaged in a contentious custody battle, primarily due to Berry's desire to move with Nahla to France, the home country of actor Olivier Martinez, Berry's then-fiancé. Aubry objected because the move would interfere with the former couple's joint custody arrangement. A judge denied Halle's request in November 2012. A few weeks later, Aubry and Martinez got into an altercation at Berry's home and were both treated at a hospital. Oliver performed a citizen's arrest on Gabriel and obtained a temporary emergency protective order to keep Aubry from coming within 100 yards of Halle, Nahla, and Oliver. Gabriel then obtained a temporary restraining order against Oliver, stating that the fight happened as a result of Martinez threatening to kill him if he didn't allow Halle and Nahla to move to France. Leaked court documents pertaining to the incident surfaced, and they included photos showing that Aubry's face had sustained significant injuries.

On November 29, 2012, it was announced that Gabriel and Halle had "reached an amicable agreement" in court. In mid-2014, a Superior Court ruled that Berry must pay Aubry $16,000 a month for child support and ordered her to pay him $115,000 and $300,000 for attorney fees.

Personal Life

Gabriel enjoys playing golf, and he has competed in several celebrity tournaments. He enjoys lacrosse as well and has sponsored the Can Do Tournament, an annual tournament that takes place in Venice Beach, California. Aubry previously owned a Manhattan restaurant called Cafe Fuego, and he released a 2008 album entitled "Cafe Fuego Vol. 1." He produced the album and played guitar on a few of the tracks. The album has been described as "a delicate fusion of soulful sounds, highlighted with a world music flair, bossa-nova grooves and inspired by Latin and Cuban roots."