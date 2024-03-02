Last Updated: March 2, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesModels
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthplace:
Omsk, Russia
Gender:
Female
Profession:
pornographic actress, nude model, social media personality
Nationality:
Russian
💰 Compare Eva Elfie's Net Worth

What is Eva Elfie's Net Worth?

Eva Elfie is a Russian pornographic actress, model, and YouTuber who has a net worth of $2 million. Since creating her Pornhub channel in 2019, she has become one of the most popular stars on the website. Among her accolades, Elfie won the AVN Award for Best New Foreign Starlet in 2021.

Early Life

Eva Elfie was born on May 27, 2000 in Omsk, Russia. As a teenager, she became active on the social media platform Instagram, where her photographs and videos attracted millions of fans.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from high school, Elfie moved to Moscow and worked as a manager and a waitress. Due to her success on Instagram, she eventually landed contracts with a number of modeling agencies in Russia, and subsequently appeared in ads for various fashion, sports, and beauty brands.

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Adult Film Career

In 2018, Elfie transitioned into the world of adult film, making her debut on the pornographic website Nubiles. She quickly rose to fame in the industry, working with such production companies as Brazzers and Reality Kings and appearing in such magazines as Playboy and Vixen. Elfie also began doing lesbian sex scenes, and traveled to the Czech Republic to do shoots for the popular pornographic site ClubSweethearts. After returning to Moscow, she created a channel on Pornhub in early 2019. Her first video on the site became hugely popular, racking up over 53 million views within a year. By the end of 2020, Elfie was among the most popular actresses on Pornhub. Due to her popularity, she appeared as a playable character in Nutaku's 2020 dating video game "Booty Calls."

Elfie won her first adult film award, the XBIZ Europa Award for Female Clip Artist of the Year, in 2020. The following year, she won the AVN Award for Best New Foreign Starlet. Elfie continued bringing in the trophies over the subsequent years. In 2022, she won the AVN Award for Favorite Indie Clip Star and two Pornhub Awards: Most Popular Female Performer by Women and Nicest Pussy. Elfie won a second consecutive Pornhub Award for Most Popular Female Performer by Women in 2023. Also that year, she won the XBIZ Award for Clip Artist of the Year. Elfie went on to win the AVN Award for Best International All-Girl Sex Scene in 2024. She shared the award with Little Caprice, for the film "Dollhouse 2."

Non-adult Appearances

Beyond her pornographic work, Elfie presented the football kit of the Italian club Venezia in 2021. It was the first time in 19 years that the club made it to Serie A.

Eva Elfie Articles
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  2. Shaquille O'Neal Net Worth
    Shaquille
    O'Neal
  3. Big Meech Net Worth
    Big
    Meech
  4. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  5. Lady Gaga Net Worth
    Lady
    Gaga
  6. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  7. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  8. Wendy Williams Net Worth
    Wendy
    Williams
  9. Keanu Reeves Net Worth
    Keanu
    Reeves
  10. Tom Cruise Net Worth
    Tom
    Cruise
  11. Travis Scott Net Worth
    Travis
    Scott
  12. Shahrukh Khan Net Worth
    Shahrukh
    Khan
  13. Terrence Howard Net Worth
    Terrence
    Howard
  14. Dillon Danis Net Worth
    Dillon
    Danis
  15. Priyanka Chopra Net Worth
    Priyanka
    Chopra
  16. LeBron James Net Worth
    LeBron
    James