What is Eva Elfie's Net Worth?

Eva Elfie is a Russian pornographic actress, model, and YouTuber who has a net worth of $2 million. Since creating her Pornhub channel in 2019, she has become one of the most popular stars on the website. Among her accolades, Elfie won the AVN Award for Best New Foreign Starlet in 2021.

Early Life

Eva Elfie was born on May 27, 2000 in Omsk, Russia. As a teenager, she became active on the social media platform Instagram, where her photographs and videos attracted millions of fans.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from high school, Elfie moved to Moscow and worked as a manager and a waitress. Due to her success on Instagram, she eventually landed contracts with a number of modeling agencies in Russia, and subsequently appeared in ads for various fashion, sports, and beauty brands.

Adult Film Career

In 2018, Elfie transitioned into the world of adult film, making her debut on the pornographic website Nubiles. She quickly rose to fame in the industry, working with such production companies as Brazzers and Reality Kings and appearing in such magazines as Playboy and Vixen. Elfie also began doing lesbian sex scenes, and traveled to the Czech Republic to do shoots for the popular pornographic site ClubSweethearts. After returning to Moscow, she created a channel on Pornhub in early 2019. Her first video on the site became hugely popular, racking up over 53 million views within a year. By the end of 2020, Elfie was among the most popular actresses on Pornhub. Due to her popularity, she appeared as a playable character in Nutaku's 2020 dating video game "Booty Calls."

Elfie won her first adult film award, the XBIZ Europa Award for Female Clip Artist of the Year, in 2020. The following year, she won the AVN Award for Best New Foreign Starlet. Elfie continued bringing in the trophies over the subsequent years. In 2022, she won the AVN Award for Favorite Indie Clip Star and two Pornhub Awards: Most Popular Female Performer by Women and Nicest Pussy. Elfie won a second consecutive Pornhub Award for Most Popular Female Performer by Women in 2023. Also that year, she won the XBIZ Award for Clip Artist of the Year. Elfie went on to win the AVN Award for Best International All-Girl Sex Scene in 2024. She shared the award with Little Caprice, for the film "Dollhouse 2."

Non-adult Appearances

Beyond her pornographic work, Elfie presented the football kit of the Italian club Venezia in 2021. It was the first time in 19 years that the club made it to Serie A.