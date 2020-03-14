Esperanza Gomez net worth: Esperanza Gomez is a Colombian adult film actress and model who has a net worth of $300 thousand. She is best known for starring in adult films.

Esperanza Gomez was born in Belacazar, Colombia in May 1980. She began starring in adult films in 2009 and was nominated for an Adult Video News Award for Unsung Starlet of the Year in 2013. Gomez began modeling at 12 and appearing in underwear campaigns at 16. She won Miss Playboy TV Colombia in 2006. In 2009 she appeared on the cover of the Colombian magazine Soho. Esperanza Gomez starred in the music video "Dime qui si" by Cash in 2015. She uses her real name for her films.