What is Emma Hernan's Net Worth?

Emma Hernan is a reality television personality, real estate agent, entrepreneur, and former model who has a net worth of $4 million. Emma Hernan is best known as a cast member on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset." She also served as a celebrity judge in an episode of the Netflix cooking competition series "Is it Cake?" in 2024. Among her other activities, Hernan founded the plant-based frozen food company Emma Leigh & Co.

Early Life

Emma Hernan was born in December of 1991 in a small town outside of Boston, Massachusetts to Stephanie and Thomas. She has three brothers named Matt, Alex, and Christopher. When she was a teenager, Hernan moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in modeling.

Real Estate Career

While in Los Angeles, Hernan started teaching herself how to invest in the stock market. As her income grew, she began buying property. This led her to realtor Jason Oppenheim and his high-end real estate brokerage firm the Oppenheim Group, which she joined as an agent in 2018 after getting her real estate license. Hernan went on to purchase a number of investment properties over the subsequent years, building her portfolio.

Selling Sunset

Hernan became known to audiences in late 2021 when she joined the cast of the Netflix reality television series "Selling Sunset," then in its fourth season. Also joining that season was actress and real estate agent Vanessa Villela. Focused on the Oppenheim Group and the lives and careers of its many real estate agents, the show also stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, and Chelsea Lazkani, among others.

In 2024, on the eighth season of "Selling Sunset," cast member Nicole Young began a rumor that Hernan was having an extramarital affair. This caused a scandal among the cast and controversy in the media. Although Young claimed the information was given to her by a credible source, Hernan said that the so-called source directly contacted her saying they never did what Young claimed.

Other Ventures

Among her other ventures, Hernan founded Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based frozen food company known for its vegan empanadas. She also serves in a development role at the electronic vehicle manufacturer Faraday Future, having become the first woman to own the company's FF 91 Futurist Alliance model.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Hernan was previously engaged to Oppenheim Group real estate agent Peter Cornell. The two split up after Hernan discovered Cornell was cheating on her with her friend and fellow real estate agent Christine Quinn.

Interstingly, Hernan and Cornell own two properties together, one of which they purchased during the breakup scandal. The homes are worth a combined $5 million.