What is Emma Heming Willis's Net Worth?

Emma Heming Willis is a British-American model, businesswoman, and actress who has a net worth of $25 million. Since winning a modeling competition on the British television show "The Big Breakfast" in the early 1990s, she has appeared in numerous advertisements and magazines and has walked the runway at fashion shows for several top brands. Beyond modeling, Heming Willis has a sustainable vegan skincare brand called CocoBaba and a wellness brand called Make Time.

Emma is perhaps best known for being married to Bruce Willis. They married in 2009.

Early Life and Education

Emma Heming Willis was born as Emma Heming on June 18, 1978 in Malta to a British father and a Guyanese mother. She was raised in both London, England and California.

Modeling Career

Heming Willis's modeling career was launched in the early 1990s after she won a modeling competition on the British television show "The Big Breakfast." Since then, she has appeared in advertisements for numerous brands, including Escada, Gap, Garnier, Redken, and John Frieda. Heming Willis has also walked the runway at fashion shows for such brands as Chanel, John Galliano, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, Paco Rabanne, and Valentino. She has graced the covers of several magazines, including Elle, Glamour, Town and Country, and Shape. In early 2018, Heming Willis signed with the Lions Management modeling agency.

Business Ventures

In 2016, Heming Willis founded a vegan, chemical-free skincare brand called CocoBaba. She also collaborated with LR Health & Beauty on a fragrance line called the Lightning Collection, consisting of three perfumes. In 2023, Heming Willis teamed up with Helen Christoni to co-found the wellness brand Make Time, which includes supplements and vitamins intended to promote brain health. The brand partners with the nonprofit Hilarity for Charity to support brain health research and families affected by Alzheimer's disease.

Acting Career

Heming Willis has acted in some films, mostly ones starring her husband Bruce Willis. In 2007, she appeared in the psychological thriller "Perfect Stranger," and in 2013 she was in the action comedy "Red 2." Heming Willis also had a brief part as a model in the 2001 film "Perfume."

Personal Life

In 2009, Heming Willis married actor Bruce Willis. Together, they have two daughters named Mabel and Evelyn. Heming Willis is also the stepmother to her husband's daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

In early 2023, it was announced that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Heming Willis subsequently worked to spread awareness of the disease and support those affected by it. In 2025, she published the book "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Hope and Purpose on the Caregiving Path."