Emily Willis net worth: Emily Willis is an Argentinian American adult film actress and model who has a net worth of $1 million. Emily Willis was born in Argentina in December 1998. She grew up in Utah and started out in adult films at 18 years old. She was worked for many studios including Hustler. Willis was nominated for Best New Actress at the 2019 AVN and XBIZ Awards. She was chosen as a Penthouse Pet in 2019 and has starred in more than 300 adult films. Emily Willis was nominated for several more AVN Awards and XBIZ Awards in 2020. She has more than 350 thousand followers on Instagram.