What Is Emily Maynard's Net Worth?

Emily Maynard is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $5 million. Emily Maynard first made headlines when her fiancé, racecar driver and owner Ricky Hendrick, died in a plane crash in 2004. Ricky's father, the owner of Hendrick Racing, is worth $1 billion. A week after Ricky's death, 18-year-old Emily found out that she was pregnant. In 2011, she competed on the 15th season of "The Bachelor" as one of 30 possible women from whom Brad Womack could choose. She was ultimately chosen, and though the couple seemed quite happy at first, the relationship ultimately fell apart due to career commitments and the fact that the relationship was largely long-distance. In 2012, Maynard starred on the eighth season of "The Bachelorette." She chose Jef Holm as the winner and accepted his proposal, but the couple split up later that year. Maynard later married Tyler Johnson, and as of this writing, they have welcomed five children together. In 2016, Emily published the book "I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love," which she co-wrote with A.J. Gregory.

Early Life

Emily Maynard was born on February 1, 1986, in Morgantown, West Virginia. In a 2020 interview with People magazine, she said that she had a "happy childhood" in West Virginia, but as a teenager, she went to a Florida boarding school. She said of that time, "That was really hard for me. I didn't feel like I fit in." Emily started feeling unhappy and worthless, and she was hospitalized twice within six months – once for threatening suicide and once for overdosing on prescription pain pills. Maynard stated, "It really was a cry for help. I never really wanted to end things. I just wanted attention. It makes me sad to think about. I was so focused on the part of my heart that was empty that I couldn't see beyond where I was."

Career

Maynard was chosen to be a contestant on season 15 of the ABC reality series "The Bachelor," which aired in early 2011. Brad Womack chose Emily at the end of the season, and she accepted his proposal. In late June of that year, Maynard and Womack announced that they had ended their engagement. Emily was subsequently selected to be the bachelorette on season eight of "The Bachelorette," which aired in the spring of 2012. After getting to know the 25 contestants, she chose Jef Holm, and they became engaged on the season finale. In October 2012, Maynard and Holm split up. In 2016, Emily published the book "I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love," which "chronicles Emily's experiences on both 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' and the way that God turned her life upside down through the knowledge and acceptance of His true love."

Personal Life

In 1999, Emily began a relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. After Maynard graduated from high school, the couple began living together in Charlotte, North Carolina, and they became engaged in April 2004. Sadly, Ricky died in a plane crash on October 24, 2004. A few days later, Emily discovered that she was pregnant, and she gave birth to their daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick (better known as "Ricki") on June 29, 2005.

Maynard told People magazine:

"The first couple of years were so hard. I didn't know if I was coming or going. I was lost. I went to therapists but I knew nothing they would tell me was going to make me feel better. Mine was an issue of the heart that I needed to work out myself. And I knew that time would do that."

On the 20th anniversary of Ricky's death, Emily posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram with the caption, "20 years. How did this even happen? It's so strange to have a specific marker in time that completely changed my life and soul forever. I look at pictures and don't even recognize that girl anymore, no matter how much I wish I could. In one hand I feel like I've changed so much and then in the other, that I've been paralyzed at age 18 forever. I have so many things I can't wait to tell him. I can't wait for him to meet my Tyler. I know they'll love each other and that Ricky is so grateful for how well he has taken care of his girls. Thank you, God, for letting me be a part of his life and for allowing me the gift of being loved by him."

After her relationships from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" ended, Maynard married Tyler Johnson on June 7, 2014. The couple has welcomed four sons and a daughter together: Jennings Tyler (born July 15, 2015), Gibson Kyle (born September 16, 2016), Gatlin Avery (born November 12, 2017), Magnolia Belle (born October 17, 2020), and Jones West (born August 31, 2022). Jones has Down Syndrome, and in a 2022 interview with People magazine, Emily stated, "I was in shock. It was not on my radar at all. And I refused to believe it. I just wanted to hold him and for everything to be OK." She added, "He's the easiest baby and he's just been our biggest blessing. I'm still learning about Down syndrome, but I'm trying to also just experience Jones as Jones and not as different than any of the other kids." In early 2021, Maynard revealed that she had been diagnosed with Bell's palsy when she was pregnant with Magnolia. She previously suffered from Bell's palsy during her junior year of high school.

Real Estate

In 2016, Emily and Tyler paid $2.2 million for a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Today, this home is worth around $4 million.