What is Elisabetta Gregoraci's Net Worth?

Elisabetta Gregoraci is an Italian fashion model and television personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Elisabetta Gregoraci first gained national recognition as a dancer on the Italian television program "Libero."

She achieved a new level of attention, and notoriety, when it was revealed that she had offered sexual favors in return for a job as a showgirl with the Italian public broadcasting company RAI. Estranged from RAI, Gregoraci was subsequently hired by media magnate and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to be a hostess on his television show "Buona Domenica."

Elisabetta Gregoraci was married to Formula 1 manager Flavio Briatore from 2008 to 2017.

Early Life

Elisabetta Gregoraci was born on February 8, 1980 in Soverato, Province of Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy.

Career Beginnings

Gregoraci began her professional career as a dancer on the Italian television program "Libero." After that, she replaced model Eva Herzigová in an ad campaign for Wonderbra. Gregoraci also did modeling for such brands as Corona, Armani, and Max Factor.

Sex Scandal

In 2006, Gregoraci gained notoriety in Italy when it was revealed that she had offered sexual favors in return for a position as a showgirl with the national public television company RAI. Allegedly, she engaged in a sexual relationship with Salvatore Sottile, a high-ranking spokesperson for Italy's foreign ministry. As a consequence, Gregoraci was estranged from RAI. However, the tabloid exposure from the incident ultimately helped Gregoraci's career, leading to a new gig as the face of a mobile phone company.

Relationship with Silvio Berlusconi

After being shunned by RAI, Gregoraci was eventually hired by media magnate and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to serve as a hostess on his television show "Buona Domenica." Although the two have been linked romantically, both parties have denied a connection more intimate than friendship.

Personal Life

In 2008, Gregoraci married Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who was at the time a top Formula One manager. Earlier in his career, he had been convicted in Italy on several charges of fraud and received two prison sentences, although the convictions were later erased by an amnesty. With Briatore, Gregoraci had a son in 2010. Her husband also had a daughter named Leni from his previous relationship with German model Heidi Klum, although he was never involved in her life. Gregoraci and Briatore separated in 2017, and remained on cordial terms afterward.