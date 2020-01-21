Elettra Lamborghini Net Worth

How much is Elettra Lamborghini Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesModels
Elettra Lamborghini net worth:
$10 Million

Elettra Lamborghini net worth: Elettra Lamborghini is an Italian singer, heiress, and showgirl who has a net worth of $10 million. She is the granddaughter of Ferrucio Lamborghini, founder of the luxury automobile company of the same name.

Elettra Lamborghini was born in Bologna, Italy in May 1994. Elettra Lamborghini released her debut studio album Twerking Queen in 2019 on Universal Music. Her single "Pem Pem" reached #6 in Italy. Elettra Lamborghini's singles "Mala" reached #13 in Italy and she also had success with the single "Tocame" (featuring Pitbull and Childsplay). She was featured on the singles "Lamborghini RMX" by Gue Pequeno and Sfera Ebbasta and "Cupido Remix" by Sfera Ebbasta featuring Quavo, Duki, and Khea which both reached #1 in Italy. Elettra Lamborghini has been featured on several TV series including Super Shore, Ex on the Beach Italia, The Voice of Italy, #Riccanza, Pomeriggio Cinque, Domencia Live, Gran Hermano VIP, Geordie Shore, and Acapulco Shore. Her styles of music include Latin, Reggaeton, and trap.

Elettra Lamborghini Net Worth

Net Worth:$10 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion