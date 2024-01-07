Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Feb 6, 1976 (47 years old) Place of Birth: New York City, U.S. Gender: Female Profession: Reality star 💰 Compare Drita D'Avanzo's Net Worth

What Is Drita D'Avanzo's Net Worth?

Drita D'Avanzo is an Albanian reality television star who has a net worth of $1 million. Drita D'Avanzo is best known for starring on the VH1 reality series "Mob Wives" from 2011 to 2016. Drita appeared on the short-lived 2012 spinoff "Big Ang" as well. She freelances as a make-up artist, and she launched the cosmetics line Lady Boss by Drita. D'Avanzo was featured in an episode of "Celebrity Ghost Stories" in 2014, and in 2017, she was a cast member on the VH1 reality series "Scared Famous."

Early Life

Drita D'Avanzo was born Drita Selmani on February 6, 1976, in New York City. Her family came to the U.S. from Albania, and Drita was raised on Staten Island.

Career

From 2011 to 2016, D'Avanzo starred on "Mob Wives." She joined the show in its first season alongside Carla Facciolo, Karen Gravano, and Renee Graziano, and she stayed on the series until it ended. "Mob Wives" followed "the lives of several women residing in the New York City borough of Staten Island, whose family members and husbands have been arrested and imprisoned for crimes that are connected to the Italian-American Mafia," and it aired 96 episodes over six seasons. Drita has also appeared on "The Wendy Williams Show" (2011), "Rachael Ray" (2012), "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (2013), "Big Morning Buzz Live" (2011–2013), "Bethenny" (2014), "Celebrity Ghost Stories" (2014), "The Real" (2015), "The Tomorrow Show" (2016), and "Hip Hop Squares" (2017). She was a contestant on the 2017 horror reality series "Scared Famous," and she finished in eighth place and played for the charity The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. D'Avanzo has worked as a freelance make-up artist for many cosmetic companies, and she launched the Lady Boss by Drita cosmetics line.

Personal Life

Drita married Lee D'Avanzo in 2000, and they have welcomed daughters Gizelle and Aleeya together. In 1998, Lee was convicted of burglary in Essex County, New Jersey. A few years later, he received a five-year sentence for selling marijuana. In 2003, Lee was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison after being convicted of racketeering, marijuana distribution, money laundering, and loansharking. In 2009, he was convicted of burglary. Consequently, for much of their early marriage, Drita and Lee did not spend much time together. Lee is a former member of the Staten Island gang the New Springville Boys and an associate of the Bonnano crime family. Lee is also the former boyfriend of "Mob Wives" cast member Karen Gravano, which created some tension between Drita and Karen over the years.

In December 2019, both Lee and Drita were charged with firearms and drug possession after police executed a search warrant at their home. The charges against Drita were dropped, but Lee eventually pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 64 months in prison. Before the sentencing, Drita wrote a note to the court asking for leniency that read, "If there is one thing no one can take away from Lee is what an amazing father he has been to our children. He never missed a soccer game and was very much involved in our kids' school work and any activities they were involved in. He is a family man and is missed! He has a family that is fully supporting him and hoping he comes home soon."