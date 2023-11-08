Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $750 Thousand Date of Birth: Mar 30, 1968 (55 years old) Place of Birth: Dothan Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Nude Glamour Model, Actor, Businessperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Donna D'Errico's Net Worth

What is Donna D'Errico's Net Worth?

Donna D'Errico is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $750 thousand.

Donna D'Errico is known for her role as Donna Marco on the television series "Baywatch" and its spinoff "Baywatch Nights." She has also appeared in movies, including "The Making of Plus One," "Escape from Area 51," "Survive the Game," and "Frank and Penelope." As a model, D'Errico was Playmate of the Month for the September 1995 issue of Playboy magazine.

Nikki Sixx Divorce Settlement & Bankruptcy Filing

Donna D'Errico was married to rock star Nikki Sixx for nine years, from 1996 to 2007. They have a daughter together, Frankie Jean.

In early 2014, D'Errico filed for chapter seven bankruptcy, citing legal fees from her divorce as a driving factor contributing to her debt. In the filing, Donna claimed to have accumulated $600,000 worth of legal fees in her divorce from Nikki. At the time she pegged her monthly income at $7,000 and monthly expenses at $10,000. A judge awarded her ongoing monthly spousal support payments of $7,800 plus she is entitled to 5% of Nikki's estimated $2 million annual income for a period of years. That's $100,000 per year.

Early Life

Donna D'Errico was born on March 30, 1968 in Dothan, Alabama.

Playboy Playmate of the Month

D'Errico had her breakthrough as a model in 1995. That September, she was chosen as Playboy magazine's Playmate of the Month, and was featured in a centerfold shot by Richard Fegley.

Television Career

D'Errico first appeared on television in 1995 with guest roles on the sitcoms "Unhappily Ever After" and "Married… with Children." She landed her most famous role in 1996: Donna Marco on the action drama series "Baywatch." D'Errico played Marco for two seasons of the show, and also starred as the character on the spinoff series "Baywatch Nights" from 1996 to 1997. During that time, she appeared in two episodes of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch." In 1998, D'Errico had guest roles on the sitcoms "Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher" and "Holding the Baby," and also appeared in the television film "National Lampoon's Men in White," a parody of contemporary science-fiction films.

Kicking off the new millennium, D'Errico served as a correspondent on the robot combat television series "BattleBots." In 2004, she appeared in an episode of the comedy series "Reno 911!" Two years after that, D'Errico was featured in an episode of the short-lived VH1 reality series "Celebrity Paranormal Project." She didn't appear much on the small screen in the years after that. D'Errico returned to television a decade later with a guest role on the Showtime series "Roadies." In 2019, she played the guest role of Marissa Costa on the police procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Film Career

D'Errico had her first major film role in the 1999 direct-to-video supernatural slasher film sequel "Candyman 3: Day of the Dead." She starred as Caroline McKeever, the daughter of the second film's Annie Tarrant and Paul McKeever and a direct descendant of the Candyman. D'Errico's next film appearance was a small part in the 2002 spy comedy sequel "Austin Powers in Goldmember." She had another small role that year in the romcom "Kiss the Bride." D'Errico had a bigger part in the 2004 direct-to-video mockumentary "Comic Book: The Movie," directed by and starring Mark Hamill. She went on to star in Mary McGuckian's British drama "Intervention," which only played in one theater in the United States during its theatrical run in 2007. D'Errico reunited with McGuckian the next year for the satirical drama "Inconceivable," about the test-tube baby industry. She went on to appear in her third film for McGuckian, the film industry satire "The Making of Plus One," in 2010.

After some time away from movies, D'Errico returned in 2021 to star as a sexy alien warrior named Sheera in the science-fiction comedy "Escape from Area 51." She appeared alongside Chris Browning, Anouk Samuel, and Caleb Thomas, among others in the cast. Also in 2021, D'Errico had a supporting role in the action thriller "Survive the Game," starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray. The following year, she appeared in the romantic crime film "Frank and Penelope," written and directed by Sean Patrick Flanery and starring Caylee Cowan, Billy Budinich, and Kevin Dillon. After premiering at the Riviera International Film Festival in Italy, the film was released in the United States in mid-2022.

Business Ventures

Before she had her big break in Playboy magazine, D'Errico owned a limousine company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Later on, she owned a day spa in Calabasas, California.

Mount Ararat Expedition

In 2012, D'Errico embarked on a climbing expedition to search for the frozen remains of the Biblical Noah's Ark on Mount Ararat in Turkey. She said that it was a longtime dream to do so. Toward the end of her climb, D'Errico fell and suffered some injuries. She returned to the United States in August.

Personal Life

D'Errico married Mötley Crüe bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx in late 1996. They had a daughter, Frankie-Jean, in early 2001, and shortly after that separated. Following Sixx's completion of rehab, the pair got back together. However, in the spring of 2006, D'Errico filed for divorce on account of irreconcilable differences; the divorce was finalized in 2007. D'Errico has another child, a son named Rhyan, from a past relationship.

Real Estate

In May 2014 Donna paid $725,000 for a home in Tarzana, California. She listed this home for sale in November 2019 or $1.35 million. She did not find a buyer and appears to still own this home today.