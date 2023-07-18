Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Oct 28, 1974 (48 years old) Place of Birth: San Juan Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Model, Writer Nationality: Puerto Rico 💰 Compare Dayanara Torres' Net Worth

Dayanara Torres is a Puerto Rican actress, model, and singer who has a net worth of $5 million. Dayanara Torres first became widely-known when she won Miss Universe in 1993. She is also notable for being married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. She is the founder of the Dayanara Torres Foundation, which distributes scholarships to impoverished students in Puerto Rico as well as the Philippines.

Early Life

Torres was born on October 28, 1974 in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. She grew up with her two older brothers, José and Joey, and her younger sister, Jeanette. She attended Colegio Santa Rosa in Bayamón and was considering going to dentistry college to become an orthodontist.

Career

Torres was discovered at the age of 17 while walking through the Plaza de Toa Alta in her hometown. She was invited to represent Toa Alta in the annual Miss Puerto Rico pageant. She won the pageant and the right to represent the country in the 1993 Miss Universe pageant. In 1992, she participated in the Miss International pageant and became a semi-finalist. The same year, she earned second place at the Queen of the World contest.

In 1993, at the Miss Universe pageant which was held in Mexico, Torres won the crown. Her win was slightly controversial as some thought she was still a minor. However, she had turned 18 just a few months prior to the competition. Additionally, other spectators thought it was odd that she had not won any of the pageant's individual segments but still managed to win the top spot. When she returned to Puerto Rico, she was received with a celebratory parade.

During her reign as Miss Universe, she became an ambassador for UNICEF and traveled through Asia and Latin America in support of the organization. She created the Dayanara Torres Foundation which provided scholarships to underprivileged students in Puerto Rico and the Philippines. In 1994, she went to Manila to crown the new Miss Universe. During the ceremony, she sang "A Whole New World" as a duet with Peabo Bryson.

After the 1994 Miss Universe pageant, Torres landed several movie roles. She also made television appearances and received offers to endorse products. She remained in the Philippines for a number of years and became a celebrity there. While living there for five years, she learned to speak Tagalog, the national language of the country. She appeared in over ten movies in the country and also became a staple figure on Philippine television, appearing every Sunday on the show "ASAP Maia," where her dancing skills gained her the informal title of Dancing Queen.

In 1998, Torres returned to Puerto Rico. She began to pursue a singing career and released her only album, "Antifaz." It reached the top of the "Billboard" charts in Latin America and the Philippines. She also starred in several theater productions in Puerto Rico. The same year, a doll that was modeled after her was released and sold out in the country, as well as in the Philippines.

In September of 2005, Torres debuted in the American soap opera "The Young and the Restless." She only played a small role but the producers expressed interest in having her return. However, she has not made another appearance on the show. She later starred in "Watch Over Me" which was a primetime drama on MyNetworkTV. In 2008, Torres was included in the "People" magazine list of "Most Beautiful People." The same year, she released a book called "Married to Me: How Committing to Myself Led to Triumph After Divorce." In the book, she details her breakup and recovery from marriage to singer Marc Anthony. A Spanish translation of the book was released the following year.

In 2017, Torres made a return to the Philippines in order to act as a judge for the 2016 Miss Universe competition. She also made a number of guest appearances on Philippine television.

Personal Life

While living in the Philippines, Torres had a four-year relationship with Filipino actor Aga Muhlach. Torres and Muhlach first met while on the set of her first Philippine movie, "As Long As I'm With You," in 1995. They broke up in 1999.

Next Torres began dating singer Marc Anthony. They married in May of 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two years into their marriage, in the summer of 2002, the two separated but later reconciled and renewed their vows in December of 2002. By that time, they had already had their first child, Cristian, in 2001. They had their second son, Ryan, in 2003. Despite their reconciliation, the couple separated again in October of 2003.

Marc Anthony Divorce Settlement

Torres was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2000 to 2004. They separated for the first time in 2002, reconciled, then broke up officially in 2003. Their divorce was finalized in June 2004. According to the terms of their divorce, Marc agreed to pay Dayanara $13,400 per month in child support. Years later, as his career flourished, Dayanara petitioned a court to increase her support to a mouth-watering $123,000 per month. A judge ultimately granted her an increase to $26,800 per month.