David Gandy net worth

What is David Gandy's Net Worth?

David Gandy is a British model who has a net worth of $9 million. He has at times been the highest paid male model on the planet, with annual earnings that can easily top $1 – 3 million. Born in Billericay, Essex, England, David Gandy originally wanted to pursue a career in veterinary medicine, but did not have the grades to make that possible. While attending the University of Gloucestershire, and working at a car dealership, his apartment mate submitted him to a modeling contest without his knowledge. He ultimately won the contest, which included a modeling contract with Select Model Management. He has since gone on to a very successful career modeling for such designers and companies as Shiatzy Chen, Zara, Hugo Boss, Russell and Bromley, H&M, and Carolina Herrara. He has also appeared on the covers of multiple magazines and in fashion spreads for such publications as V, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue. He was the face of Dolce & Gabbana from 2006 to 2011. He has also won multiple modeling honors.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $9 Million Date of Birth: Feb 19, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Billericay Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: Model, Supermodel Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare David Gandy's Net Worth

Early Life

Gandy was born on February 19, 1980 in Billericay, Essex, England. As a child, he was interested in being a veterinarian but his grades were not high enough to be able to pursue that field of study. He enrolled at the University of Gloucestershire and studied marketing instead. In 2001, his flat mate entered Gandy into a modeling competition on ITV's "The Morning" hosted by Richard and Judy, British television hosts. Gandy was 21 years old at the time and ended up winning the competition. The prize included a contract with Select Model Management in London. He was able to begin booking work almost immediately and he decided to leave university the following year in order to pursue modeling full time. He was only a few credits shy of receiving his honors degree.

Career

Some of the early modeling jobs that Gandy booked include contracts with brands like Shiatzy Chen, 7 for all Mankind, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Gant U.S.A., Hugo Boss, Russell & Bromley, H&M, Carolina Herrera, Massimo Dutti, and others. His most prominent contract came in 2006 when he became the face of Dolce & Gabbana. He began appearing in their annual apparel campaigns and fashion shows. He remained the face of the brand through 2011, though he continued working with them even in the years that followed. He worked with many prominent female supermodels and celebrities at this time like Gemma Ward, Scarlett Johansson, and Naomi Campbell. He also worked with male models like Tony Ward, Adam Senn, and Noah Mills.

One of Gandy's most well-known campaigns with Dolce & Gabbana is the 2007 advertising campaign for the fragrance "Light Blue" which he shot with supermodel Marija Vojovic. The campaign was shot by photographer Mario Testino and was featured on a 50-foot billboard in Times Square in New York City. The clip also accumulated over 11 million online hits. In 2008, he shot a second campaign for "Light Blue" with supermodel Anna Jogodzinska. He also was featured in Dolce & Gabbana's 2008 calendar shot by photographer Mariano Vivanco.

In 2011, to acknowledge the years of their working relationship, Dolce & Gabbana published "David Gandy by Dolce & Gabbana," a large coffee table book featuring many of the images of Gandy throughout the time he had spent collaborating with the brand. He remained very busy that year, as he was featured on four magazine covers and in five editorial photoshoots. In 2012, he was featured on 16 magazine covers and appeared in 18 editorials for brands like Lucky Brand Jeans, El Palacio de Hiero, and Marks & Spencer. He was also named the brand ambassador for Johnnie Walkie Blue Label.

In 2013, Gandy again appeared in Dolce & Gabbana's campaign for the third version of the "Light Blue" fragrance. Photographer Mario Testino again shot the campaign on location in Capri, Italy and it also featured Italian supermodel Biana Balti. Gandy was also featured in a fashion film by Bionda Castana called "David Gandy's Goodnight." In the film, he seduces several women and steals their shoes. In September of 2013, he was featured in a short film by the car company Jaguar in which Gandy can be seen driving various Jaguar car models. He was also featured in the 2013 Christmas advertising campaign for Marks & Spencer along with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Helena Bonham Carter.

Over the course of his modeling career, Gandy has received many awards and honors. In 2010, Gandy was the first male ever to be nominated for "Model of the Year" by the British Fashion Council. He again received the nomination in 2012. He was included on the "Evening Standard" list of the most influential people in London in both 2011 and 2012. He has also been included on many "Best Dressed," "Sexiest Man," and "Influential Man" lists put out by various publications throughout his career.

Outside of modeling, Gandy has also focused on other pursuits. Since February of 2011, he has regularly written a blog for British "Vogue" in which he discusses fashion, life in London, his career, and cars, among other topics. He is also the official car reviewer for British "GQ." He was invited by London's "Evening Standard" to be their guest writer/editor of their Men's Issue in late 2011. As he has had to keep in top physical condition for his modeling career, he has also given many fitness related interviews and in December 2012, released his own fitness app.

In 2012, he also received his official racing license. He was invited to be one of the drivers in the 2013 Mille Miglia race in Italy. Along with co-driver Yasmin Le Bon, he finished 158th out of 415 cars after being pushed off the road early on in the race by competitor.

Personal Life

Gandy has been in a relationship with Stephanie Mendoros since 2016. Mendoros works as a barrister. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2018. They named her Matilda. In 2021, they welcomed a second daughter.