Last Updated: February 16, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesModels
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Sep 21, 1965 (59 years old)
Birthplace:
Carbondale
Gender:
Female
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Darva Conger's Net Worth?
  2. Military And Medical Career
  3. The Reality TV Incident
  4. Media Aftermath
  5. Return To Private Life
  6. Personal Life
  7. Legacy In Reality TV History

What is Darva Conger's net worth?

Darva Conger is an American reality television personality and former emergency room nurse who has a net worth of $500 thousand.

Darva Conger became a household name in 2000 as the winner of Fox's reality TV special "Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?" where she married Rick Rockwell in a live television ceremony. An emergency room nurse and Gulf War veteran, Conger was thrust into the national spotlight when she participated in the show, which became one of reality television's earliest controversies. After her marriage to Rockwell was annulled following just seven weeks, she became a significant figure in discussions about reality TV ethics and exploitation, using her platform to criticize the show and the broader reality television industry.

Military and Medical Career

Before her television appearance, Conger served in the United States Air Force during the Gulf War. Following her military service, she worked as an emergency room nurse in California. Her professional background and military service provided a stark contrast to the sensationalized nature of her reality TV experience, something she would later emphasize in interviews and public appearances.

(Photo by Steve W. Grayson/Online USA)

The Reality TV Incident

On February 15, 2000, Conger was selected from 50 contestants to marry Rick Rockwell on live television. The show drew massive ratings for Fox but quickly devolved into controversy when questions arose about Rockwell's background and financial status. Conger maintained that she had entered the contest primarily for the free trip to Las Vegas and never expected to be chosen as the winner. She and Rockwell spent their honeymoon on a cruise ship but reportedly slept in separate cabins.

Media Aftermath

Following the annulment of her marriage to Rockwell, Conger became a frequent presence in the media, appearing on numerous talk shows and news programs. She was particularly vocal about feeling misled by the show's producers and spoke openly about the negative impact the experience had on her life and career. In August 2000, she appeared in Playboy magazine, a decision she described as taking control of her own narrative and image.

Darva Conger

Getty Images

Return to Private Life

After the media attention subsided, Conger made efforts to return to her nursing career and private life. She spoke about the challenges of managing unwanted fame and the difficulty of being taken seriously in her profession after the reality TV incident. She has occasionally given interviews reflecting on her experience and its impact on both her life and the evolution of reality television.

Personal Life

Following the annulment of her marriage to Rockwell, Conger eventually remarried and had a child. She has maintained a relatively private life since the early 2000s, focusing on her family and career away from the public eye. She has spoken about the importance of moving beyond her brief period of notoriety and rebuilding a normal life.

Legacy in Reality TV History

Darva Conger's experience became a cautionary tale about the potential pitfalls of reality television, particularly in its early years. Her story helped highlight issues of contestant vetting, informed consent, and the real-world consequences of reality TV participation. The controversy surrounding her television marriage contributed to changes in how reality shows approach contestant screening and prompted broader discussions about ethics in reality television production.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Rick Rockwell Net Worth
    Rick
    Rockwell
  2. Alexandre Rockwell Net Worth
    Alexandre
    Rockwell
  3. Jessica Parido Net Worth
    Jessica
    Parido
  4. Norman Rockwell Net Worth
    Norman
    Rockwell
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Gregory Porter Net Worth
    Gregory
    Porter
  7. Samantha Barks Net Worth
    Samantha
    Barks
  8. Kim Darby Net Worth
    Kim
    Darby
  9. Janis Ian Net Worth
    Janis
    Ian
  10. Carey Price Net Worth
    Carey
    Price
  11. Brian Cox Net Worth
    Brian
    Cox
  12. Vince Carter Net Worth
    Vince
    Carter
  13. Michael Ball Net Worth
    Michael
    Ball
  14. Georges St-Pierre Net Worth
    Georges
    St-Pierre
  15. Mike Rowe Net Worth
    Mike
    Rowe
  16. Dick Ebersol Net Worth
    Dick
    Ebersol