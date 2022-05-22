Danielle Colby Net Worth:

What Is Danielle Colby's Net Worth?

Danielle Colby (formerly known as Danielle Colby-Cushman) is an American dancer, model, producer, and television personality who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Colby is best known for appearing on the History Channel reality series "American Pickers" (2010–present). Danielle is also a burlesque dancer who goes by the stage name Dannie Diesel, and she has founded the troupe Burlesque Le' Moustache and the burlesque academy Dannie Diesel's Bump 'n' Grind Academy. Colby spent three years on the roller derby team Big Mouth Mickies before leaving due to injuries, and she owned the team as well. She also owned a retro clothing company called 4 Miles 2 Memphis, which briefly had a brick and mortar location in Chicago, and she executive produced and appeared in the 2016 documentary "Tempest Storm."

Early Life

Danielle Colby was born on December 3, 1975, in Davenport, Iowa. Her mother, Sue, appeared in the "American Pickers" episodes "Mama Knows Best" (2012) and "Sgt. Picker's Lonely Hearts Club" (2016). Danielle was raised as a Jehovah's Witness and grew up in "a very loving but strict household." She has a younger sister named Ann and an older sister named Tara. Ann goes by the stage name Carbomb Betty and has performed with Danielle in Burlesque Le' Moustache.

Career

While Danielle's family was living in Chicago, she went to a burlesque performance that starred comedian/actress Margaret Cho and a dancer known as Satan's Angel. The performance inspired her to become a burlesque dancer, and after the family moved to Iowa, Colby created Burlesque Le' Moustache, which toured in Iowa and Illinois. She later opened Dannie Diesel's Bump 'n' Grind Academy in Chicago.

In 2010, Danielle began appearing on the new reality series "American Pickers" after her longtime friend Mike Wolfe asked her to work at the Antique Archaeology office. Wolfe said of his decision to include Colby in the show, "I wanted someone that did not look like they would work in any antique shop….Because I wanted our show to be looked at in a different way. I wanted people to look at antiques like they're fun, they're rad, they're killer, they're awesome."

As of this writing, the series has aired more than 300 episodes over 22 seasons, and the year it premiered, it was 2010's top-rated new non-fiction series. Danielle has stated of the series, "My work on 'American Pickers' reflects my real life passion for history. The beauty lies in the story. Without a back story there is little value to vintage. From our past we learn where to direct our present and future humanitarian efforts. This is the mentality that keeps me searching for answers and back stories that will help nurture the human spirit and at times allow us to sit in quiet reflection with the more macabre side of history… The darker side we tend to forget or neatly tuck away out of sight. My goal is to bring to light all sides of history, lay them out in front of you, the viewer and allow you to become an involved steward of history yourself."

Personal Life

Danielle married Chad Cushman in 2004, and they have two children, son Miles and daughter Memphis. Danielle and Chad divorced in 2012, and Colby spoke about the split during a 2012 interview with WQAD-TV, saying that "fame and notoriety are not easy for him to deal with at all, so the relationship ended up not working out." Danielle secretly wed Alexandre De Meyer in 2015, and they divorced that December. In December 2020, Colby announced her engagement to Jeremy Scheuch, writing on Instagram, "I did a thing! After almost 6 long years, I finally made an honest man out of my king @jscheuch … I actually proposed to him on my birthday while we were filming my birthday burlesque show!" According to her website, Danielle "spends her free time in Puerto Rico continuing to aid in the rebuild of the Island while dedicating her time to orphanages, animal shelters, and raising awareness on the human trafficking crisis."

Real Estate

In August 2018, Danielle paid $295,000 for a 1,584 square foot farmhouse in Erie, Illinois. The 4.56-acre property features a stream and a pond.