Last Updated: July 17, 2024
Richest CelebritiesModels
Net Worth:
$500 Thousand
Birthdate:
Jan 5, 1987 (37 years old)
What is Dani Mathers' net worth?

Dani Mathers is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Dani Mathers is best known for being Playboy's Playmate of the Year 2015. Prior to being selected Playmate of the Year she was Miss May 2014. At her peak she was highly active in the Playboy world and frequently appeared in photo and video shoots for the magazine and website. Today, she operates a successful OnlyFans page.

Dani Mathers was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 5, 1987.

Prior to becoming a Playboy model, she pursued a career as an actress. In 2011, she appeared in six episodes of a reality series called "Badass!" which followed a group of supermodels who attempted dangerous and daring sports excursions. From 2005 to 2013, she had a recurring role as Danica in the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." She appeared in 19 total episodes.

Dani Mathers Measurements

Mathers is 5'3″ and 95 pounds. Her measurements are 32-22-30.

Gym Photo Controversy

In July 2016, just a few months after being named Playmate of the Year, Dani's career was somewhat derailed after a controversial gym situation. Unfortunately, Dani made the poor decision to take a photo of a semi-naked woman in the bathroom of her gym. She posted the photo to Snapchat along with the caption, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either." The woman she photographed was 70 years old at the time, and did not know she was being photographed. In November 2016, Dani was charged in Los Angeles Superior Court for using a "concealed" camera to take a photograph of a woman and then posting it online. She pleaded no contest and was convicted of a misdemeanor invasion of privacy charge. She was ordered to serve 30 days of community labor, paid $60 restitution to her victim, and placed on probation for three years. Her attorney was Tom Mesereau.

In the aftermath of the controversy, California, a state state bill 784 (SB-784) which would have formally made some forms of invasion of privacy, considered disorderly conduct. The bill was passed in the state senate but vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2017.

