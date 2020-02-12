Dakota Skye net worth: Dakota Skye is an American pornographic film actress who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Dakota Skye was born in Tampa, Florida in April 1994. She has been arrested for punching her boyfriend in the face. Dakota Skye has more than 100 acting credits to her name starting in 2013. In 2015 she was nominated for an Adult Video News Award for Best New Starlet. Dakota Skye has more than 160 thousand followers on Twitter and announced that she was going into rehab in December 2019.

[The photo of Dakota Skye used on this page is a derivative of a larger photo taken by "BAS Photog/Flicker" and licensed through creative commons]