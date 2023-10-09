Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Jan 27, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Primrose Hill Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Fashion Model, Model, Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Daisy Lowe's Net Worth

What is Daisy Lowe's Net Worth?

Daisy Lowe is an English fashion model who has a net worth of $6 million. Daisy Lowe has appeared in "Vogue Italia," "Harper's Bazaar," and "Jane," among other magazines. She has worked with brands like Burberry, Agent Provocateur, Dr. Martens, and Diesel, in addition to many more.

Early Life

Lowe was born on January 27, 1989 in Westminister, London, England. Her father is Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of the rock band Bush, while her mother is Pearl Lowe, a singer-songwriter who later became a textile and fashion designer. Until 2004, Lowe was believed to be the biological daughter of Bronner Handwerger, whom her mother had been in a relationship with. However, a paternity test revealed she was actually the daughter of Rossdale, her godfather. Lowe grew up in Primrose Hill, North London. She grew up with her two younger half-brothers from her mother's later marriage to Danny Goffy. She also has three younger half-brothers from her father's marriage to Gwen Stefani. She was raised in a Jewish household. When her mother moved to Hampshire, Lowe lived with her grandparents in order to continue her education at South Hampstead High School.

Career

Lowe's career in the public eye began at an early age. At the age of two, she was already involved in modeling. She did more photoshoots when she was 12 and 14 years old. She was approached by a talent scout, who noticed her height at 5'10, when she was 15 years old while in Camden Town. This meeting led to her being signed with Select, a London modeling agency.

In February of 2006, at the age of 17, Lowe was featured in "Vogue Italia." The shoot was done by New York photographer, Steven Klein. In September of that year, she modelled for Urban Outfitters, appearing in the brand's catalogue. She also appeared in printed advertisements for the brand French Connection and was profiled in the British magazine, "Harper's Bazaar."

In March of 2007, photographer Steven Klein again shot Lowe for a pictorial in "W" magazine. The same year, she was featured in an editorial in "Jane" magazine alongside fellow model Lydia Hearst-Shaw. In May of that year, she appeared in "Vogue Italia" for the second time. A couple months later, in August, she posed nude on the cover of "i-D" magazine with her then-partner, Will Cameron of the band Blondelle. Photographer Terry Richardson did the shoot.

Over the next few years, Lowe appeared on the runway for Chanel after having been selected to model by Karl Lagerfeld. She appeared on catwalks in New York, London, and Milan. She also modeled for designers like Nanette Lepore, Sue Stemp, Charlotte Ronson, Henry Holland, and Vivienne Westwood. She was also a model for Agent Provocateur lingerie for three years and was pictured in campaigns for Burberry, Converse, Dr. Martens, Hooch, Wheels and Doll Baby, Ben Sherman, Frost French, Karen Millen, and Diesel, among others. More recently, she has appeared in campaigns for Marc by Marc Jacobs, Pringle of Scotland, DKYN, Esprit, Mango, and Louis Vuitton.

In 2010, she was chosen to be in the Pirelli Calendar photographed by Terry Richardson. In August of that year, she became the face of the newly relaunched sixties label, Biba. She is also the face of Stephen Webster's 2011 jewelry campaign. She was also featured nude in "Esquire" and in "Playboy." The same year, she was featured in the music video for Miles Kane's "Come Closer."

In October 2014, Lowe appeared in a comedy sketch with Jimmy Carr along with Jamie Cullum, Lance Armstrong, and Rylan Clarke. The following year, she was featured on the "FHM 100 Sexiest of 2015" list in the number 89 spot. She also landed a small part in the action film "Pressure." In 2016, she was featured as a contestant for the 14th season of "Strictly Come Dancing." She was partnered with dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and made it to the eighth week of the competition. In 2017, she was featured in "GQ" magazine in a shoot by photographer Val d'Isere.

In 2019, Lowe launched a podcast called "Femme: It's All About Being A Woman." She also began working with artist Jemima Sara to create and launch a clothing line for Femme.

Personal Life

In 2013, Lowe completed a Transcendental Meditation course to learn the meditation technique. She has attributed the practice with helping alleviate stress in her life. From 2010 to 2014, Lowe was in a relationship with actor Matt Smith. She later began dating real estate developer, Jordan Saul. The couple got engaged in 2022 and announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2022. Lowe gave birth to the couple's daughter, Ivy Love, in April 2023.