Crystle Stewart Net Worth

What is Crystle Stewart's net worth?

Crystle Stewart is an American actress and beauty queen who has a net worth of $3 million. Crystle Stewart is best known for winning the Miss USA title in 2008 and for her later work in scripted television, particularly on Tyler Perry–produced series. After achieving national recognition in the pageant world, Stewart successfully transitioned into acting, building a steady career in television dramas and comedies. Her combination of on-camera poise, discipline from pageantry, and adaptability as a performer allowed her to carve out a second act beyond the Miss USA spotlight.

Stewart became a familiar face to television audiences through recurring and starring roles on series such as "For Better or Worse," "The Haves and the Have Nots," and "If Loving You Is Wrong." Over time, she evolved from a former pageant titleholder into a reliable ensemble actress, often portraying complex characters navigating relationships, ambition, and personal setbacks. While she has not pursued film stardom, Stewart's longevity on television reflects a deliberate and focused career path built on consistency rather than spectacle.

Early Life

Crystle Stewart was born on September 20, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She was raised primarily by her mother and grew up with a strong sense of independence and ambition. Stewart attended Missouri City Middle School and Elkins High School before enrolling at Texas Southern University, where she studied consumer science and retail merchandising.

From an early age, Stewart showed an interest in fashion, presentation, and performance. Those interests eventually led her toward pageantry, where she found a structured environment that rewarded discipline, confidence, and public speaking skills.

Pageant Career And Miss USA

Stewart began competing in beauty pageants in the mid-2000s and gained momentum after winning Miss Texas USA in 2008. That victory earned her the right to represent Texas at the Miss USA pageant, where she went on to win the national title later that year.

Her reign as Miss USA placed her in the public eye, with responsibilities that included media appearances, public speaking engagements, and advocacy work. Stewart represented the United States at the Miss Universe pageant in 2008, finishing as a top 10 semifinalist. Her success elevated her profile and opened doors beyond the pageant circuit.

Although pageantry launched her into national recognition, Stewart viewed the title as a stepping stone rather than an endpoint. After completing her reign, she shifted her focus toward acting and television.

Transition To Acting

Following her Miss USA tenure, Stewart relocated to pursue acting full time. She began taking acting classes and auditioning, gradually securing roles in television. Her early acting work included guest appearances and small roles that allowed her to gain experience and credibility outside the pageant world.

Her breakthrough as an actress came through her association with Tyler Perry, whose productions have served as a launching pad for many television actors. Stewart joined the cast of "For Better or Worse," where she played Leslie Morris, a sharp, ambitious character whose complicated relationships became central to the show's storyline. The role introduced Stewart to a new audience and demonstrated her ability to handle long-form dramatic arcs.

Tyler Perry Television Roles

Stewart's collaboration with Tyler Perry expanded over the years. After "For Better or Worse," she appeared on "The Haves and the Have Nots," one of the most successful series on OWN. She later joined the cast of "If Loving You Is Wrong," portraying a character entangled in emotional and moral conflicts, a recurring theme in Perry's work.

These roles solidified Stewart's place within Perry's television universe and provided her with steady, high-visibility work. Her performances often balanced strength and vulnerability, helping her move beyond the perception of a former beauty queen and establish herself as a serious television actress

Personal Life

Crystle Stewart married Belgian fashion model Max Sebrechts in August 2014. The couple welcomed a daughter the following year.