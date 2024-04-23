Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Apr 29, 1986 (37 years old) Birthplace: Lake Havasu City Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Singer, TV Personality, Model Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Crystal Harris' Net Worth

What is Crystal Hefner's Net Worth?

Crystal Hefner, also known as Crystal Harris, is an American glamor model, singer and television personality who has a net worth of $4 million Crystal Hefner was the third and final wife of Playboy magazine publisher Hugh Hefner. Among her many notable modeling appearances, she was Playboy Playmate of the Month for December 2009. Hefner gained renewed attention in early 2024 with the release of her tell-all memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself," which details her experiences of misogyny and sexual abuse within the Playboy Mansion.

Los Angeles Home

In April 2013, Hugh Hefner paid $5 million for a home in Los Angeles. Hefner left this home to Crystal upon his death. Crystal listed the home for sale in January 2018 for $7.2 million, but ultimately sold it for $5 million in January 2019.

Early Life and Education

Crystal Hefner was born as Crystal Harris on April 29, 1986 in Lake Havasu, Arizona to British parents Lee and Ray, the latter of whom was a singer-songwriter. Originally raised near Birmingham in England, she moved to San Diego, California with her parents when she was seven. For her higher education, Harris studied psychology at San Diego State University.

Modeling and Television Career

Hefner joined Playboy in the late '00s. In 2008, she appeared as "Co-ed of the Week" on the Playboy website, and in 2009 she was Playboy Playmate of the Month for December. Also in 2009, she was featured in the sixth and final season of the E! reality television series "The Girls Next Door," about the lives of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends living with him in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Other Ventures

In the spring of 2010, Hefner signed a recording contract with Organica Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group. A couple of years later, she co-designed a swimwear line with Australian designer and Veve Glamor Swimwear owner Vanessa Bryce. Hefner went on to co-design a line of intimates and loungewear with Rhonda Shear. In other activities, she reportedly buys and sells rental properties.

Relationship with Hugh Hefner

Hefner began dating Playboy magazine publisher Hugh Hefner in early 2009, becoming one of his girlfriends alongside twin sisters and porn stars Kristina and Karissa Shannon. Hugh Hefner was 60 years her senior. The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2010, but broke off the engagement five days before their planned wedding in mid-2011. They ultimately reconciled and got married on New Year's Eve, 2012, with Crystal becoming the Playboy legend's third wife. The couple remained together until Hugh Hefner's death in 2017.

Health Issues

In 2016, Hefner announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold. However, she later discovered that her illness was brought on by her toxic breast implants, which reportedly gave her chronic fatigue and brain fog. She subsequently had the implants removed, allaying some of her symptoms. Later, in 2020, Hefner claimed that she almost died due to a fat transfer procedure that was part of her plastic surgery.

Memoir

Hefner gained renewed attention in early 2024 when she published her tell-all memoir, "Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself." In the book, she corroborates allegations that the Playboy Mansion was a toxic environment rife with misogyny and sexual abuse. Hefner claimed that she was "imprisoned" during her time in the Mansion; in an interview with the Guardian, she further claimed that she was always playing "mind games" to survive. Although "Only Say Good Things" was a New York Times Bestseller, it was marked with a dagger symbol due to the Times' belief that the book had become a bestseller by suspect means, such as bulk purchases.