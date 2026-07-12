What is Courtney Robertson's Net Worth?

Courtney Robertson is an American model, reality television personality, author, and real estate agent who has a net worth of $200 thousand.

Courtney Robertson is best known for winning the 16th season of ABC's "The Bachelor," in which she became engaged to winemaker Ben Flajnik. Their relationship ended later in 2012, but Robertson remained one of the most memorable contestants in franchise history because of her confidence, blunt personality, and willingness to embrace the "villain" role that reality television assigned to her. She later wrote the memoir "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain," which gave readers a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the show, the pressure of instant tabloid fame, and life inside the "Bachelor" machine.

Before reality television, Robertson worked as a model and appeared in print and commercial campaigns. After her television fame, she built a quieter life outside the franchise, working in real estate and starting a family. In 2026, Robertson filed for divorce from her husband, attorney Humberto Preciado, after nearly six years of marriage.

Early Life and Modeling

Courtney Robertson was born on July 5, 1983, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She began modeling at a young age and eventually worked professionally in Los Angeles, New York, and other markets. Her modeling career included commercial, fashion, and print work, giving her early experience in front of cameras long before she became a reality television personality.

Robertson's background as a model became part of her identity on "The Bachelor." During her season, she was often portrayed as polished, self-assured, and competitive, traits that helped make her one of the most talked-about contestants of the year.

"The Bachelor"

Robertson became nationally known in 2012 when she appeared on Ben Flajnik's season of "The Bachelor." Flajnik, a Sonoma winemaker, had previously been the runner-up on Ashley Hebert's season of "The Bachelorette."

From early in the season, Robertson emerged as one of the central figures. She had a strong connection with Flajnik, but she also clashed with several of the other contestants. Her directness and confidence made her a polarizing character, and the season's editing presented her as one of the franchise's most famous villains.

Despite the drama, Robertson made it to the finale. Flajnik proposed to her during the final episode, choosing her over runner-up Lindzi Cox. The engagement did not last. Robertson and Flajnik ended their relationship later in 2012.

Book and Post-Bachelor Career

After "The Bachelor," Robertson used her notoriety to write "I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain." The book was published in 2014 and discussed her experience on the show, her relationship with Flajnik, and the strange reality of becoming famous through a highly edited dating series.

The memoir became one of the more candid books written by a "Bachelor" alum. It gave fans a sharper look at how contestants are cast, filmed, edited, and judged by the public.

Robertson later moved into real estate and continued to make occasional media appearances connected to "The Bachelor" franchise. She also hosted the podcast "After Reality with Courtney Robertson," where she discussed reality television, relationships, and life after fame.

Personal Life

Robertson met attorney Humberto Preciado after he liked several of her Instagram photos. She sent him a direct message, and the two went on their first date a few days later. Their relationship moved quickly, and they eventually married in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona, after scaling back their original wedding plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robertson and Preciado welcomed three children during their marriage: son Joaquin, daughter Paloma, and son Gabriel. Gabriel Ricardo Preciado was born in April 2024.

In July 2026, Robertson announced that she had filed for divorce. She said she made the decision after learning information that irreparably damaged the trust in the marriage, and that her focus remained on providing a peaceful, stable environment for her children. Preciado declined to comment publicly.

In divorce filings, Robertson requested child support and spousal support. She also asked for joint decision-making authority regarding the children, while requesting final decision-making authority and parenting time in the best interests of the children. She also asked the court to divide the couple's marital assets and to order Preciado to contribute to her attorney's fees and costs.