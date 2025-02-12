What is Courtney Hansen's net worth?

Courtney Hansen is an actress, model, author, columnist, and television host who has a net worth of $4 million. The daughter of SCCA championship racer, Jerry Hansen, Courtney Hansen is best known for hosting and co-hosting popular car-related TV programs, including "Powerblock," "Ride of Your Life," and "Overhaulin'," where she brought automotive makeovers to a wide audience. Courtney was also one of FHM Magazine's 100 sexiest women in the world in 2005.

With a background deeply rooted in auto racing, Hansen has leveraged her car expertise and on-camera charisma to become a leading figure in automotive entertainment. Over the years, she has also written a nationally syndicated automotive advice column and published a book aimed at demystifying car care for beginners. Hansen's career highlights span television, print, and business endeavors, making her one of the most prominent women in the automotive media industry.

Personal Background

Courtney Hansen was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 2, 1974. She grew up in the Minneapolis suburb of Orono, where her family's involvement in motorsports had a profound influence on her upbringing. Her father, Gerald "Jerry" Hansen, is a legendary Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) racer who holds 27 national championships – the most in SCCA history. Courtney spent much of her childhood at Brainerd International Raceway (which her family once owned), immersing herself in the world of engines and pit crews from an early age. This early exposure to cars and racing paved the way for her passion for all things automotive.

When she was 11, the family moved to Naples, Florida, where she graduated from Baron Collier High School. Hansen pursued academics alongside her love of cars. She attended Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Marketing. After graduating, she briefly worked in corporate marketing, but the pull of automotive media and entertainment soon led her to pivot her career. Her combination of business education and car knowledge set the stage for her future endeavors as a media personality, bridging both worlds.

Career in Television and Journalism

Following college, Courtney Hansen transitioned into modeling and television. She appeared on the covers of fitness and auto magazines (such as Hot Rod and Muscle & Fitness Hers) and was named one of FHM magazine's "100 Sexiest Women in the World" in 2005, which raised her public profile. Hansen's television career took off in the early 2000s when she became an on-screen host for automotive shows. Below are some of her most significant television projects:

"Overhaulin'" (TLC, 2004–2005): Hansen co-hosted this hit car makeover series, in which old project cars were secretly rebuilt for deserving owners. Her warmth and knowledge made her a fan favorite as she guided participants through the surprise restorations.

"Rides: Biggest Spenders" (TLC, 2005): She co-hosted this television special, a spin-off of "Rides," that showcased extravagant car customizations and luxury vehicle collectors.

"Million Dollar Motors" (TLC, 2005): Hansen also co-hosted this special, featuring some of the world's most expensive and exotic automobiles.

"Powerblock"/"PowerNation" (Spike TV/NBC Sports/CBS Sports, 2005–2015): Hansen hosted this weekend block of automotive how-to shows for eight successful seasons on Spike TV. "Powerblock" consisted of four half-hour car shows, and Hansen served as the glue between programs, presenting and providing commentary. She continued as the host when the block was rebranded to "PowerNation" and moved to NBC Sports and CBS Sports in later years, becoming one of the longest-running hosts of the series.

"Vinsetta Garage" (Velocity Channel, 2012): Hansen hosted this Autoweek-produced series, serving as a host on Discovery's Velocity network. On "Vinsetta Garage," she interviewed celebrity car enthusiasts and profiled automotive trends, the show itself named after a famed historic garage.

"The Ride That Got Away" (History Channel, 2019): After a brief hiatus to start a family, Hansen returned to TV to host and co-produce this car restoration series. The show reunited people with beloved vehicles they had to give up, by fully restoring those cars as surprise gifts.

"Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen" (MotorTrend, 2022–present): In her latest venture, Hansen wears multiple hats as creator, executive producer, and host of this MotorTrend series. She leads an all-star team of custom car builders to transform cars for deserving individuals. Notably, with this show's creation, Courtney became the first female executive producer in TV history to develop a custom car restoration show, solidifying her pioneering role in the genre.

Beyond television, Hansen has made her mark in automotive journalism. Starting in 2005, she began writing a bi-weekly syndicated column titled "Courtney Hansen: Full Throttle." This column, carried in newspapers across the U.S. and Canada, offers car care tips, answers automotive questions, and shares behind-the-scenes stories from her life around cars. She has also contributed as an automotive columnist to major magazines, including a "Garage Girl" advice column she penned for FHM Magazine during the mid-2000s. In 2005, she published "The Garage Girl's Guide to Everything You Need to Know About Your Car," a book aimed at helping women and first-time car owners understand vehicle maintenance and basics. This guide, which drew on content from her "Overhaulin'" experiences and magazine columns, further cemented her status as a go-to authority for novices in the automotive world.

Business Ventures and Automotive Influence

Outside of hosting and writing, Courtney Hansen has leveraged her fame and expertise into business ventures and influential roles in the auto industry. As a published author, her car care book not only sold well but also positioned her as an advocate for educating new drivers (especially women) about automotive basics. In addition, her popularity and credibility have led to numerous endorsement deals. Hansen has served as a spokesperson and brand ambassador for major automotive-related companies. She has also appeared in promotional campaigns for General Motors brands like Chevrolet and has been a spokesmodel for Matco Tools, Dodge, and Rolls-Royce. These endorsements underscore her influence and respect within the car community.

Hansen's presence in the automotive world extends to event hosting and media appearances. She has been a regular figure at car shows, trade expos, and racing events, often hosting live gatherings like SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) shows and Barrett-Jackson car auctions coverage. By being a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated arena, Hansen has inspired many young women to pursue careers in automotive and motorsports. In recent years, by taking on the role of executive producer for "Ride of Your Life," she has broken new ground for women behind the camera, not just in front of it.

Personal Life

Courtney was married to Los Angeles-based businessman Ilya Sapritsky for two years. On February 21, 2012, the couple announced their divorce. With their announcement, Courtney released the following statement: "Marriage is extremely sacred to me, and I took honoring those vows very seriously. Unfortunately, it has become necessary for me to move on."

Hansen married entrepreneur Jay Hartington, in 2018 in a private ceremony in Italy. The family often splits time between Southern California and Naples, Florida, where they enjoy a lifestyle that blends Hansen's automotive interests with outdoor activities and travel. In July 2014, she welcomed a daughter named Holland Marysia Walker Hartington.

Real Estate

In Naples, Courtney and Jay appear to be renters. Their waterfront mansion was acquired by its current owners in 2013 for $4.3 million. Courtney and Jay appear to pay around $12,000 per month in rent. The home is worth north of $10 million.