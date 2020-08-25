Corinna Kopf net worth: Corinna Kopf is an American social media personality who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for her popularity on Instagram and YouTube.

Corinna Kopf was born in Palatine, Illinois in December 1995. She goes by the name Pouty Girl. Kopf started her Instagram in 2012 and now has more than 4.5 million followers. She is a Fortnite gamer who has a streaming deal with Facebook Gaming after streaming on Twitch. Corinna Kopf has dated Turner Tenney and Toddy Smith. She has also collaborated with Liza Koshy.