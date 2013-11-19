Colton Haynes net worth: Colton Haynes is an American model and actor who has a net worth of $4 million dollars. Colton Haynes was born in Wichita, Kansas, and grew up between Kansas, Arkansas, New Mexico, Texas, and Florida. He began modeling in his early teens, and first gained national attention in an ad campaign for Abercrombie & Fitch. From there, he went on to ad campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Kira Plastinina, and J.C. Penney, among other brands. He also appeared in spreads for Arena and Teen Vogue. He made the leap to on-camera work in 2007, with a small, uncredited role in "Transformers". Since then, he has worked primarily on television, appearing in guest starring roles on such shows as "CSI: Miami", "Privileged", "Pushing Daisies", and "Melrose Place". He has also appeared in recurring roles on such shows as "The Gates", and "Look: The Series". He co-starred on the first two seasons of the hit series, "Teen Wolf". He is most widely recognized for his work as Roy Harper on the series, "Arrow".