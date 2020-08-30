Chloe Ting net worth: Chloe Ting is a Brunei Australian social media and fitness personality who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for her YouTube and TikTok channels.

Chloe Ting was born in Brunei in April 1986. She moved to Australia when she was 16 years old. Ting worked as an actuarial analyst. She started her self-titled YouTube channel in 2011 and discussed fashion and travel before focusing on fitness in 2017. She posted the video "Get Abs in Two Weeks" in August 2019 and it went viral and now has more 200 million views. Chloe Ting has more than 13.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. She gained notoriety in 2020 with her Two Wek Shred Challenge on TikTok. Chloe Ting was nominated for a 2020 Shorty Award for Health & Wellness (Creative & Media).