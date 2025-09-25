What is China Chow's Net Worth?

China Chow is a British actress and model who has a net worth of $10 million. China Chow is best known for her work as a model in the 1990s for top fashion houses and her later appearances in films such as "The Big Hit" and "Head Over Heels." In the 2010s, she broadened her career by hosting Bravo's art competition series "Work of Art: The Next Great Artist," where she combined her presence in popular culture with her passion for the visual arts. While she has often been in the public eye for her professional accomplishments and high-profile relationships, Chow has maintained a relatively low profile compared to many of her contemporaries, cultivating a reputation as a stylish and thoughtful figure straddling the worlds of fashion and art.

Early Life

China Eiko Chow was born on April 15, 1974, in London, England. She is the daughter of famed restaurateur Michael Chow, founder of the Mr. Chow restaurant empire, and model/designer Tina Chow. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in art, fashion, and culture, she was surrounded by creativity from an early age. Her mother was celebrated for her work in fashion design and modeling, while her father was connected to the global art and celebrity scenes.

Chow moved to New York with her family during her childhood and was educated at the Lycée Français de Los Angeles and later at Boston University, where she studied psychology. Her upbringing combined cosmopolitan sophistication with exposure to both Eastern and Western cultural traditions.

Modeling Career

China Chow began her professional career in modeling during the mid-1990s. Signed by top agencies, she quickly attracted the attention of major fashion houses. She worked with brands such as Shiseido, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein, and was featured in magazines including Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, and Elle. With her distinctive Eurasian heritage, she became known for her striking looks and versatility, standing out in a highly competitive industry.

Her modeling career brought her into contact with some of the world's leading photographers and designers, further cementing her position in the fashion world.

Acting Career

After making her mark in modeling, Chow transitioned into acting. She made her feature film debut in 1998 opposite Mark Wahlberg in the action-comedy "The Big Hit," in which she played the female lead. She followed this with roles in films such as "Head Over Heels" (2001) and "Spun" (2002).

In addition to film, Chow has appeared in television projects. She voiced a character in the video game adaptation of the animated series "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City," adding another dimension to her eclectic career.

Television Hosting

In 2010, Chow hosted the Bravo reality competition series "Work of Art: The Next Great Artist." The show, produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, aimed to bring fine art into mainstream television, with Chow guiding contestants through challenges and critiques. Her background in both fashion and art made her a natural choice for the role, and the series allowed her to showcase her knowledge and appreciation of contemporary art.

Personal Life

China Chow has often been in the public eye due to her relationships with high-profile figures, including actor Mark Wahlberg and British musician Billy Idol. She was also linked for several years to actor Keanu Reeves. Despite this media attention, Chow has typically maintained a discreet and private lifestyle.

She comes from a family deeply intertwined with the art world. Her paternal grandfather was the legendary Chinese opera performer Zhou Xinfang, and her father, Michael Chow, is both a restaurateur and art collector. Through this lineage, she has remained closely connected to global art and culture, blending her personal identity with a broader creative heritage.