What is Charlotte McKinney's Net Worth?

Charlotte McKinney is a model and actress who has a net worth of $1 million, Charlotte McKinney first gained recognition for her modeling photos on Instagram. She came to more widespread attention in 2015 when she appeared in a risqué Carl's Jr. commercial during Super Bowl XLIX. Since then, McKinney has acted in a number of movies, including the big-screen adaptations of the television series "Baywatch" and "Fantasy Island."

Early Life

Charlotte McKinney was born on August 6, 1993 in Orlando, Florida to Susan and Terry. She has an older sister named Garland. At the age of 17, McKinney dropped out of high school to pursue a career in modeling.

Modeling Career

At first unable to get signed to a modeling agency, McKinney relied on Instagram as her modeling portfolio. She soon went viral on the platform, and was profiled by Esquire magazine. This exposure led to McKinney's signing with Wilhelmina Models. She went on to achieve great success as a professional model, gracing the covers of such fashion magazines as Jezebel, GQ Mexico, Miami Living, and Galore. McKinney has also appeared in editorials in Vanity Fair, Social Life, and Men's Health, and in campaigns for the fashion brand Guess.

Carl's Jr. Commercial

McKinney reached her widest audience yet in 2015 when she appeared in a commercial for Carl's Jr. during Super Bowl XLIX. Promoting the fast food restaurant chain's "All Natural Burger," the ad showed McKinney walking through a farmers' market claiming to be "all natural" as she used double entendres and strategically placed items to suggest her nakedness. The commercial finally revealed her to be wearing a bikini and eating the "All Natural Burger." Due to the viral success of the ad, McKinney was dubbed "the next Kate Upton," another model who came to national attention for appearing in a Carl's Jr. Super Bowl spot.

Acting Career

McKinney began acting as a teenager in 2006, appearing in an episode of the British medical soap opera "Doctors." The following year, she acted in the short film "The Diary of Tommy Crisp." McKinney didn't act much over the subsequent years. She returned in 2015 to play Missy in the direct-to-video comedy sequel "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser," starring David Spade. In 2016, McKinney had a brief part in the romcom "The Late Bloomer." The year after that was her biggest yet as an actor, with roles in four films: the direct-to-video comedy "Mad Families," the comedy "Literally, Right Before Aaron," the big-screen adaptation of the television series "Baywatch," and the remake of the science-fiction horror film "Flatliners."

After her big year in 2017, McKinney appeared in a 2018 episode of the remake of the action-adventure television series "MacGyver." She went on to have another notable year on screen in 2020, appearing in three films. The first was the supernatural horror film "Fantasy Island," based on the television series of the same name. Next, McKinney was in the comedy "Guest House" and the drama "The Argument," both of which were released on September 4. Among her other acting credits, McKinney appeared in the 2021 horror thriller film "Phobias."

Other Media Appearances

In other notable media appearances, McKinney competed on season 20 of the reality television competition series "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015. With her professional partner, Keoikantse Motsepe, she was the second to be eliminated from the show. McKinney subsequently competed on another reality series, "Lip Sync Battle." Later, in 2021, she was the featured guest in an episode of the TruTV reality cooking competition series "Fast Foodies," in which chefs try to recreate different celebrities' favorite fast food items.

McKinney has also appeared in some music videos. In 2015, she was in the videos for Akillezz's "Punching Bag," North of Mine's "Can it Be You?," and Belly's "Might Not," featuring the Weeknd. The following year, McKinney appeared in the music videos for Pete Yorn's "I'm Not the One" and DNCE's "Body Moves."

Personal Life

McKinney has been in a handful of publicized romantic relationships. In 2014, she went out with producer Trevor Engelson, and from 2015 to 2016 was in a relationship with actor Stephen Dorff. McKinney subsequently dated tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko from about 2017 to 2021.