Carre Otis Net Worth:

What is Carré Otis's Net Worth?

Carré Otis is an American model and actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Carré Otis rose to fame in the 80s after gracing the cover of the French Elle magazine. She went on to appear on the covers of numerous publications after that, and walked the runway for various designer brands. As an actress, Otis made her debut in the 1989 film "Wild Orchid," costarring her future husband and abuser Mickey Rourke. She was married to actor Mickey from 1992 to 1998. Their marriage frequently drew headlines. Rourke was arrested in 1994 for spousal abuse. After the couple split, she returned to modeling, appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue among other publications. She began recovery from anorexia nervosa in the early 2000s, and is now an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association.

Early Life and Education

Carre Otis was born in San Francisco, California on September 28, 1968. She was raised in the town of Greenbrae in Marin County and attended high school at Marin Academy in San Rafael, California and John Woolman School in Nevada City, California. At the age of 16, she ran away from home for the first time. She has an older sister named Chrisse and a younger brother named Jordan.

Modeling Career

While living with an abusive boyfriend in San Francisco, Otis was scouted by Look Model Agency and subsequently signed to Elite Model Management in New York. She was then sent to the Elite offices in Paris, France, where she gained international recognition after gracing the cover of the French Elle magazine in 1986. Otis's star continued to ascend over the following years as she graced the covers of such magazines as Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Allure, Marie Claire, and Harper's Bazaar. Additionally, she appeared in ad campaigns for such brands as Guess and Calvin Klein, and was featured in the 1996 calendar for the tire manufacturing company Pirelli. In 2000, Otis posed for the famed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and appeared in Playboy. Meanwhile, on the runway, she has walked for a myriad of designers and luxury brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Max Mara, Donna Karan, and Todd Oldham.

Acting Career

As an actress, Otis made her debut in the 1989 erotic film "Wild Orchid," in which she starred opposite her future husband Mickey Rourke. Other actors in the cast included Jacqueline Bisset, Bruce Greenwood, and Assumpta Serna. The highly sexual nature of the film attracted controversy, especially when stills from the climactic sex scene were sold to Playboy. As a result of that transaction, Otis filed a lawsuit against the producers of "Wild Orchid," claiming that they gave Playboy the nude stills without her consent.

In 1997, Otis starred alongside Rourke in another film, the thriller "Exit in Red." Anthony Michael Hall and Annabel Schofield also appeared in the film.

Health Struggles and Recovery

Otis has struggled with various health issues over the years, including substance addictions and eating disorders. In the early 00s, she began a recovery process from anorexia nervosa, during which she gained enough weight to land work as a plus-size model. Among her appearances in that role, Otis became the face of the plus-size women's clothing brand Marina Rinaldi, and was featured in editorials for Mode magazine. In 2003, she served as a spokesperson for National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. Otis also became an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association.

Memoir

With author Hugo Schwyzer, Otis penned a memoir entitled "Beauty, Disrupted" that was published in 2011. Focused on her life and modeling career, the book illuminates the many abuses she endured in the industry, including pervasive instances of alleged sexual assault and rape by Gérald Marie, the head of Elite Model Management in Paris.

Personal Life

In 1992, Otis married actor Mickey Rourke, with whom she had previously acted in the film "Wild Orchid." The relationship was allegedly an abusive one, with Otis claiming that Rourke threatened to kill himself if they didn't get married. In 1994, Rourke was arrested for spousal abuse; however, the charges were eventually dropped. The couple divorced in 1998.

In 2005, Otis wed chemical engineer and environmental scientist Matthew Sutton. Together, they have two daughters.