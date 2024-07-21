Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Models Net Worth: $20 Million Birthdate: Dec 1, 1960 (63 years old) Birthplace: Flushing Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.791 m) Profession: Actor, Model, Writer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Carol Alt's Net Worth

What is Carol Alt's net worth?

Carol Alt is an American actress and model who has a net worth of $20 million. Carol Alt rose to fame in the early 1980s, gracing the covers of Harper's Bazaar and The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She was also the face of multiple ad campaigns, including advertisements for General Motors, Noxema, Hanes, and Diet Pepsi. She got into acting later in the 80s, appearing primarily in Italian productions and guest starring on several TV shows. Most recently, she has served as the spokesperson for multiple skincare products, published two books about the raw food diet, and launched her own skincare line, called, "Raw Essentials" by Carol Alt.

Early Life

Carol Alt was born on December 1, 1960 in Flushing, Queens, New York to Muriel, an airline employee and model and Anthony Alt, a battalion chief of the New York City Fire Department. She's the third of four children. Alt's maternal grandparents were German immigrants while her paternal grandmother was Irish. She started modeling at 18 as a summer job to save money for college.

Career

Carol Alt's first big break in modeling was in 1979, when she was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. However, it was in 1982 that she truly garnered publicity when she was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. During the 1980s, she appeared on over 500 magazine covers, including Vogue, Vogue Paris, Vogue Italia, Vogue UK, Mademoiselle, Elle and Cosmopolitan, becoming one of the most famous models of her era and attaining supermodel status.

At the peak of her fame, she was the face of ad campaigns for big brands like Diet Pepsi, General Motors, Cover Girl Cosmetics, Noxzema, Hanes, Givenchy, Versace, Armani and many more. She also broke new ground as the first model to create and sell her own posters and calendars.

Alt began acting in 1986, initially appearing in various Italian productions. She then got roles in American films, playing Kelly LaRue in the 1994 TV series "Thunder in Paradise," Karen Oldham in the 1999 TV adaptation of Peter Benchley's "Amazon" and Agent Monica McBride in a 1997 action film "The Protector" alongside Matt McColm. In 2001 she was a contestant on the U.S. version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, playing for charity. She also had a few minor television roles, including one episode of "Wings" and a voice role in an episode of "King of the Hill". In 2004 she landed a starring role in a Canadian film called "Snakehead Terror".

In 2007 Carol starred in the Italian TV series "Caterina e le sue figlie 2" and the movie "Piper". She then became one of the contestants in the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars (Rai Uno) in 2009. After that, she took on numerous model/spokesman projects, including becoming a consultant with the Le Mirador skin-care line and appearing on late-night TV infomercials.

Alt has authored two books promoting her own raw food diet plans. She was on the cover of Travelgirl magazine in 2004 and 2008 and featured on the cover and in a nude pictorial in Playboy's December 2008 issue.

In 2006 Carol was honored as the Grand Marshal at the German-American Steuben Parade in New York City. Two years later she joined NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice" hosted by Donald Trump. She was competing for her charity (the Tony Alt Memorial Foundation) which raises funds for scholarships for young adults to continue their studies. She fought her way to third place before being eliminated but successfully raised $40,000 for the cause. That same year, she also founded Raw Essentials, a skin-care and beauty products line with her partners Philip Masiello and Steven Krane.

Skip ahead to 2013, and Alt joined Fox News with her own half-hour Saturday afternoon TV show, "A Healthy You & Carol Alt," which dives into her personal journey and expertise in wellness and longevity. Each installment ends with a segment called Ask Carol, in which she answers questions from Facebook and Twitter. Later in 2013, she was inducted into the Ride of Fame and a double-decker New York City tour bus was dedicated to her and her career.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Alt married former New York Rangers defenseman Ron Greschner in 1983 and divorced in 1996. She then dated former New York Islanders forward Alexei Yashin.

In November 2001, Carol paid $2 million for a 3,200-square-foot apartment in New York City's TriBeCa neighborhood.