Carmella DeCesare Net Worth

What is Carmella DeCesare's Net Worth?

Carmella DeCesare is an American model who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of many years, former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia.

Carmella DeCesare first gained national attention through her appearances in Playboy in the early 2000s. Her selection as Playmate of the Month and then Playmate of the Year helped establish her as one of the magazine's most recognizable modern-era faces. That visibility led to a variety of editorial modeling assignments, reality television appearances, and hosting opportunities, including competing on the WWE reality series "RAW Diva Search." Although she later stepped back from modeling to focus on motherhood and entrepreneurship, DeCesare maintained a significant fan base and remained involved in media and charitable work connected to sports, youth programs, and women's wellness. Her marriage to NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia further elevated her profile within the sports world, where she became active in community outreach and philanthropic events tied to the teams for which he played. Over time, she balanced public visibility with a notably private family life, building a career defined by both mainstream modeling success and long-term philanthropic interests.

Early Life

Carmella Danielle DeCesare was born on July 1, 1982, in Avon Lake, Ohio. She grew up in a close-knit Italian American family and attended Avon Lake High School, where she participated in athletics and developed an interest in fitness and photography. After graduating, she explored modeling opportunities while working locally and gradually built a portfolio that attracted national agents and publications.

Modeling Career

DeCesare's career accelerated rapidly when she submitted photos to Playboy in the early 2000s. She was named Playmate of the Month in April 2003, a breakout feature that introduced her to a global audience and led to additional magazine shoots, promotional appearances, and autograph tours. In 2004, she earned the title of Playmate of the Year, one of Playboy's highest honors. This distinction significantly increased her media exposure and demand within the modeling world, placing her among the publication's most prominent figures of the decade.

Beyond Playboy, DeCesare appeared in men's magazines, fitness publications, and calendar projects. She also became a familiar figure at celebrity events, sports charity functions, and commercial promotions. Her style blended traditional glamour modeling with a strong fitness aesthetic, which broadened her fan base and opened opportunities in fitness endorsements and brand partnerships.

Television and Media Work

DeCesare expanded into television through "RAW Diva Search," a WWE competition series that blended reality TV with sports entertainment. While she did not pursue a long-term wrestling career, her role on the show boosted her mainstream visibility and introduced her to a new demographic of viewers. She later appeared on additional reality and documentary-style television projects, often in connection with her modeling career or philanthropic efforts.

Over time, DeCesare chose to reduce her public media workload to focus on her family. Still, she remained connected to the entertainment world through selective appearances, hosting opportunities, and charity galas linked to sports organizations.

Marriage to Jeff Garcia

Carmella married NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia in 2007. Garcia enjoyed a long professional career with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and several other teams. The couple's marriage placed DeCesare in the public eye within the sports community, where she became active in charity initiatives associated with the NFL and various team-run foundations.

Together, they have four children, and DeCesare has spoken about choosing a more private lifestyle as their family grew. The couple has supported youth programs, health initiatives, and community outreach events in the cities where Garcia played, often hosting or participating in fundraising functions.

Real Estate

In March 2009, Jeff and Carmella paid $6.656 million for a home north of San Diego in the town of Rancho Santa Fe. They listed this home for sale in 2014 for $7.75 million. They did not find a buyer and pulled the listing. They re-listed the home in 2018 for $6.5 million, after they performed a major renovation. They finally sold the home in March 2022 for $6.7 million.

Philanthropy and Later Life

DeCesare and Garcia launched charitable efforts focused on children's health, education, and community development. They created the Garcia Pass It On Foundation, which supports disadvantaged youth through sports programming, mentoring initiatives, and access to educational resources. DeCesare has participated in fundraising events, youth sports clinics, and gala sponsorships that benefit hospitals and family services organizations.

She has also remained engaged with fitness, wellness, and women-centered charitable causes, often lending her platform to advocate for early childhood health, athletic participation for girls, and family support services.

Here is a video tour of their former home: