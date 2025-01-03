What is Camille Kostek's Net Worth?

Camille Kostek is a model, television host, actress, and former professional cheerleader who has a net worth of $2 million. Camille Kostek has modeled for such brands as Ciao Bella, Equinox Fitness, New Balance, L'Oréal, Kittenish, and Reebok. On television, she serves as the on-field host on the TBS game show "Wipeout," and previously hosted the short-lived NBC competition series "Dancing with Myself." Kostek's acting credits include the films "Free Guy" and "Classmates."

Early Life and Education

Camille Kostek was born on February 19, 1992 in Killingworth, Connecticut as the eldest of four children of gym manager Christina and general contractor Alan. She is of Polish, Irish, and Jamaican ancestry. Showing an early passion for dance, Kostek began taking ballet lessons at the age of three. She continued her training at Broadway Dance Center in New York. As a teenager, Kostek attended Haddam-Killingworth High School, where she was a cheerleader, lacrosse varsity captain, and host of the school's broadcasting program. She went on to attend Eastern Connecticut State University, where she played lacrosse, was a member of the dance squad, and anchored the school's network show "TV22."

Professional Cheerleading

When she was 19, Kostek became a professional cheerleader. She started out cheering for the Hartford Colonials of the United Football League before she made it to the roster of the NFL's New England Patriots Cheerleaders in 2013. Kostek also became a Patriots ambassador, performing routines abroad and appearing in ad campaigns and various public engagements. She made her last professional cheerleading appearance in early 2015, cheering on the victorious Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX in Phoenix, Arizona.

Modeling Career

Kostek began modeling professionally in 2013, appearing in a series of television commercials for the boutique Ciao Bella. In 2015, she joined her first modeling agency, and subsequently modeled for such brands as Equinox Fitness, Benrus, and Dune Jewelry. Kostek went on to grace the covers of numerous magazines, including Haute Living, Ocean Drive, and the Improper Bostonian. She also did editorials for Elle. Elsewhere, she has done campaigns for cosmetics and clothing brands such as L'Oréal, Clarins, Victoria's Secret, and Kittenish. Kostek is also a longtime model and ambassador for Reebok, having starred in its PureMove Bra and Nano X1 campaigns.

In the summer of 2017, Kostek walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Fashion Show during Miami Beach Swim Week. The next year, she won the inaugural SI Swim Search, which was broadcast on television as the first-ever open casting call for SI Swimsuit Issue aspirants. Kostek went on to do her second runway for the SI Swimsuit Fashion Show in the summer of 2018, and returned again in 2019 to close the show. Also in 2019, she landed a solo cover for the SI Swimsuit Issue; for the cover, she was photographed in South Australia by Josie Clough. Maxim magazine included Kostek on its Hot 100 list of Sexiest Women in the World in 2019.

Television Hosting

From 2016 to 2017, Kostek hosted coverage of sports events for the New England Sports Network. Later, in 2021, she served as a guest co-host on the newsmagazine show "Entertainment Tonight," and began serving as the on-field host of the TBS game show "Wipeout." The following year, Kostek hosted the NBC dance competition series "Dancing with Myself," which was canceled after just eight episodes.

Acting Career

As an actress, Kostek appeared in the 2021 fantasy film "Free Guy" and the 2023 science-fiction film "Monsters of California." Also in 2023, she was in "Classmates," a film that premiered on the streaming platform Tubi. Meanwhile, on television, Kostek has acted in such Hallmark Channel films as "Fashionably Yours" and "Love, for Real."

Other Ventures and Appearances

In 2018, Kostek launched a namesake jewelry collection in partnership with Dune Jewelry. A couple of years later, she launched a clothing and accessories collection with Shine the Light On. Kostek went on to create a body-inclusive swimsuit and loungewear line for the online retailer Swimsuits For All.

In 2021, Kostek was a celebrity contestant on the musical game show "Beat Shazam." The following year, she served as a judge in an episode of the Netflix game show "Is it Cake?" Among her other appearances, Kostek has been in some music videos, including those for DJ Kygo's songs "I'll Wait" and "Dancing Feet."

Personal Life

In 2015, Kostek began dating NFL player Rob Gronkowski. The couple resides in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Tampa, Florida.