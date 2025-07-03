What is Camilla Araújo's net worth?

Camilla Araújo is a Brazilian-American model, social media influencer, content creator, and aspiring actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Camilla Araújo first drew major attention as "Player 067" in MrBeast's 2021 YouTube event, Squid Game in Real Life. That appearance, which garnered hundreds of millions of views, helped her transition into a full-time content creator, growing her influence across platforms including Instagram (@realcamillaara), TikTok, YouTube, and OnlyFans. With a captivating online persona and modeling career, she has amassed millions of followers and is known for her bold fashion sense, lifestyle vlogs, challenge videos, and collaborations with other influencers. Camilla's digital presence is nurtured by her modeling background, savvy entrepreneurship, and knack for engaging with fans—attributes that define her expanding public profile.

Early Life

Born on May 1, 2002, in Brazil, Camilla later moved to the United States as a child and grew up between Brazil and Houston, Texas. She has dual Brazilian-American nationality and is of white ethnicity. Raised by a businessman father and a homemaker mother, she also has a younger brother, Christian, who is occasionally featured in her content. Camilla excelled academically, finishing high school with impressive grades, and briefly considered a career in nursing before pivoting to marketing to support her influencer ambitions.

Rise to Fame

After high school, Camilla pursued modeling and social media full-time. Her big break came in December 2021 when she joined MrBeast's Squid Game challenge as contestant #067—mirroring the character Kang Sae‑byeok from the Netflix series. Although she was eliminated during the marbles round, her exposure and on-camera charm skyrocketed her following. This project opened doors for brand collaborations and more influencer opportunities.

Career & Online Presence

Modeling & Social Media: Camilla has developed a strong portfolio of modeling shots on Instagram, attracting partnerships with fashion and lifestyle brands. Her typical content includes fashion, beauty, fitness, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life.

YouTube & TikTok: She produces dynamic videos featuring personal challenges, Q&As, pranks, and collaborations with peers, earning substantial engagement.

OnlyFans & Monetization: Camilla has leveraged OnlyFans, offering premium content and drawing criticism at times, particularly for involving her brother in promotional content, which sparked controversy and conversations about boundaries and fame ethics.

Personal Life & Public Image

Standing at approximately 5′7″ and weighing around 132 pounds, Camilla is known for her striking appearance: black hair and blue eyes. She is reportedly dating fellow influencer Owen Lynch; the pair frequently appear together on TikTok and Instagram. While her OnlyFans venture drew criticism—especially when her brother commented on the school bullying he faced—Camilla publicly acknowledged using controversy as a strategy, stating, "Hating on me is valid because I used my brother for clout, and I'd do it again… No shame."