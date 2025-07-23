Last Updated: July 23, 2025
What is Brooks Nader's Net Worth?

Brooks Nader is an American model and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $4 million. Brooks Nader rose to prominence in the early 2020s as a model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, for which she became a cover girl in 2023. In 2024, she competed on the 33rd season of the ABC television series "Dancing with the Stars," coming in ninth place.

Early Life and Education

Brooks Nader was born on February 7, 1997, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as the eldest of four daughters of Holland and Breaux. Her sisters are Mary, Grace, and Sarah, all of whom are also models. The girls' father is a senior financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors, and their grandfather, Sam, is an assistant athletic director for the LSU Tigers football team. Brooks Nader was educated at the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, graduating in 2015. For college, she went to Tulane University in New Orleans.

Modeling Career

In 2019, Nader entered the Swim Search open casting call to become a model for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She ultimately won, beating out over 10,000 applicants. Nader went on to model for the Swimsuit Issue in 2020, 2021, and 2022 before becoming a cover girl for the magazine in 2023. She appeared on the cover alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart in a photograph taken in the Dominican Republic. This made Nader just the second Swim Search winner to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, after Camille Kostek in 2019. In other modeling activities, Nader has walked in fashion shows during Miami Swim Week and has partnered with such major brands as Victoria's Secret, Samsung, and Smirnoff.

Film and Television

In 2018, Nader had a small role in the action crime thriller film "Backtrace," starring Sylvester Stallone and Matthew Modine. She played the character Orderly Lisa. Later, in 2024, Nader competed on the 33rd season of the ABC dance competition television series "Dancing with the Stars." With her professional dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, she came in ninth place. Nader went on to star on her own reality series, "Love Thy Nader," streaming on Hulu and Freeform.

Business Ventures

As an entrepreneur, Nader founded Home by BN, an interior design and home decor brand. She also launched a jewelry collection in partnership with the brand Electric Picks that included necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more.

Personal Life

In 2019, Nader married advertising executive Billy Haire. They lived together in New York City before separating in 2022. A couple of years after that, Nader was reported to be in a relationship with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

