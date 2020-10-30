Brittanya Razavi net worth: Brittanya Razavi is an American reality television personality and social media personality who has a net worth of $300 thousand. She is best known for appearing on the reality TV series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels. She is also known as Brittanya O'Campo.

Brittanya Razavi was born in Oxnard, California in June 1985. She appeared on the reality television series Rock of Love with Bret Michaels in 2009. As an actress Razavi starred in the movie Dysfunctional Friends in 2012. She also appeared in an episode of the TV series Charm School with Ricki Lake. She has appeared on the covers of more than 20 magazines such as Inked, Savage, Alt, and more. Brittanya Razavi co-owns the company 187 inc. She has more than 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account imbrittanya. Rock of Love with Bret Michaels aired on VHI for three seasons from 2007 to 2009.